THE SCOTTISH Government's finance secretary has welcomed the extension to the furlough scheme.

Kate Forbes said that Rishi Sunak had "listened and addressed" some of the concerns raised by her government over the last several months.

She said the extension although overdue, was positive but argued the self-employment support scheme did not go far enough as many people were ineligible.

Ms Forbes said: "Months of unnecessary confusion caused by the UK Government means that some employers have already taken the difficult decision to make people redundant because they expected the scheme to be withdrawn.

"I welcome the Chancellor’s indication that, as in March, employers may be able to bring back people they have made redundant and include them in the furlough scheme, which could go some way to addressing this.

“I also welcome the extension of the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme for people who are eligible. However, this scheme remains poorly targeted and offers no relief for people who have become self-employed more recently.

"I call upon the Chancellor to review the entry criteria, as he now has with the Job Retention Scheme, to open up this support to self-employed people who have so far been excluded."

It comes after she wrote to Mr Sunak earlier in the week demanding an explanation of how the furlough scheme would work in devolved areas if they had to go into lockdown.

Along with the furlough extension, the Treasry confirmed that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would receive a share of £2bn in additional funding, which Ms Forbes said met "another of our long term requests".

She said the cash "will enable us to quickly tackle the impacts of the pandemic in Scotland as they arise", adding: "This covers consequentials arising from a number of areas including health."