TWO cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at an Aberdeenshire school.

A number of staff and students have been advised to self-isolate as a result of the outbreak at Milne's High School in Fochabers.

It is understood that the cases are not being treated as connected.

The school is in Moray, which has the fewer cases of coronavirus than any other mainland area in Scotland.

The confirmation comes just days after a pupil at another Moray school, Forres Academy also tested positive for coronavirus.

Both Moray Council and NHS Grampian were unable to divulge whether the cases were pupils or teachers, or how many had self-isolated.

An NHS Grampain spokesman confirmed Test and Protect staff had been contract tracing and added: "We're aware of the reported cases and the health protection team is working with the school."

A Moray Council spokesman said: “As always, we wish anyone who tests positive with Covid-19 a speedy recovery and hope their family stay well.

“We’re in contact with NHS Grampian’s public health team, who are advising us on next steps for Milne’s High School and the families involved.

"In the meantime a number of pupils and teachers have been advised to self-isolate. These pupils have also been provided with information on how to access their learning from home.

"Initial advice has been passed to parents and carers giving details of what to do if their child displays symptoms of Covid-19. We will continue to contact parents and carers directly with any further updates.

"All Moray schools receive an enhanced clean daily as standard now in line with public health advice, including daytime sanitation, and this allows the rest of the school to continue as normal. School buses, which are considered an extension of the school estate, are also cleaned after each run so we’re satisfied that Covid-19 safety measures continue to be met."

Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Marc Macrae has praised the response from staff at Milne’s High.

“Whilst saddened to learn that Covid-19 had now been identified within the school population at Milne’s High I welcome the efforts of the staff alongside NHS Scotland in identifying those who required to isolate as a precautionary measure.

“Communications were very quickly issued by the head teacher Trish Cameron to all parents providing both reassurance as well as the action plan in place to ensure that those pupils staying at home will have proper access to the lessons and materials required to keep up to date with their studies.

“We have been very lucky throughout this pandemic in Moray to have very low numbers thankfully and I hope that this will continue with people heeding the advice given to wear a mask when necessary, wash hands frequently and maintain a safe distance where practical."

On Wednesday, there were 11 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in the Moray area - taking the total past 200.

The area continues to have fewer cases of coronavirus than any other mainland area in Scotland with a seven-day average of 10.4 cases per 100,000 of population.

The number of deaths related to the virus in Moray is 22. Of those who have died, 14 have tested positive for covid-19 and died within 28 days and eight have had covid-19 mentioned on their death certificate.

Moray Council has been asked whether the most recent results affect staff or students and how many people were self-isolating.