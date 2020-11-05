ANOTHER poll has found growing support for Scottish independence and the SNP on course for a thumping win at next year’s Holyrood election.

Survation found 54 per cent of decided voters would back Yes if an independence referendum was tomorrow, up 2 points on their last survey in early September.

The poll also found the SNP up 1 percentage point on Holyrood constituency voting intention to 54%, and up 2 points to 43% on the regional list system.

The Tories slipped in both, down 1 point to 17% in seats and down 2 to 18% on the lists.

In contrast, Scottish Labour, possibly benefiting from Sir Keir Starmer taking over as leader at UK level, was up 1 point to 18% in steas and up 1 to 19% on lists, where it overtook the Tories.

Support for the Scottish Greens was 10% on the lists.

The Electoral Polling calculator translated the numbers into the SNP winning another outright majority, matching their 2011 total of 69 (up six on 2016).

Labour would overtake the Tories to win 25 seats (up 1), with the Tories the biggest losers, down 12 MSPs to end on 19.

The Greens would win a record 11 MSPs. The LibDems would stay unchanged on five.

Survation said it showed the SNP retaining its “commanding lead in voting intention” for the next Scottish Parliament election.

It also found the SNP were dominant in Westminster voting intentions, with 52% support of there was a general election, with Labour second on 20% (-1) and the Tories 18% (-2).

Green co-leader Patrick Harvie MSP said: “This is just the latest in a long line of polls showing Scottish Greens on course to elect a record number of MSPs in May.

“It’s clear that our constructive approach to opposition is appreciated by the public.

“It’s clearer than ever that the UK simply isn’t working for Scotland.

“More and more people are coming to the conclusion that we must take our future into our own hands if we are to build a better Scotland.”

Survation conducted an online poll of 1,059 people aged 16+ living in Scotland between 28 October and 4 November. Their previous polls was conducted 2 to 7 September.