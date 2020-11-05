SNP ministers are to try to sell off Prestwick Airport again after the previous bid fell through because of coronavirus devastating the aviation industry.

Despite the pandemic continuing, the state-owned company behind the airport will try to sell its entire shareholding in “a voluntary competitive process”.

It follows the collapse of a previous year-long bid to sell Prestwick in September.

Scottish ministers paid £1 for the airport in 2013, taking it into public ownership to protect jobs and an economically important regional asset.

The Government has since loaned it more than £42m to stay afloat, with £33m written off.

It was put up for sale in June last year.

In May, Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said a preferred bidder had been found for the 365-hectare site, but the sale had been delayed by Covid.

The bidder then pulled out, leaving the airport on the Government’s books.

Despite Covid hammering the travel industry and causing a slump in air passenger numbers, Mr Matheson said today: “We believe there is still interest in Glasgow Prestwick Airport, so we are formally putting the business back on the market.

“Despite the recent setback in the previous sale process, the airport’s senior management team has continued to engage with potential buyers.

“This allows interested parties to submit formal proposals, and may encourage new interest as well.

“Any proposals would be considered carefully before any decision was taken to divest our shareholding in the airport or any part of the business.

“Glasgow Prestwick Airport continues to develop as a specialist airport, carving a niche in a very competitive market.

“The recent financial results – showing an increase revenue and reduction in operating losses – are encouraging and underline the significant efforts of the Prestwick team.

“This is an incredibly challenging time for the aviation industry, but we remain confident Glasgow Prestwick Airport has a role to play in Scotland’s aviation sector. As we have done throughout this process, we will update Parliament at the appropriate times.”

Tory MSP Graham Simpson said: “The SNP have failed to come up with a long-term strategy for Prestwick Airport and must now do everything they can to make it attractive to any prospective buyers. Our airports are in crisis so the need for a successful sale is urgent.

“The SNP’s mismanagement of this vital economic asset has caused too much uncertainty at Prestwick Airport which must end with any takeover that occurs.”

The sale is being made by state-owned TS Prestwick Holdco Ltd, which wholly owns Prestwick Aviation Holdings Ltd, which wholly owns Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

A pitch document published on the Scottish Government’s contracts website today said: “TS Holdco is now exploring the sale of 100% of its shareholding in PAHL by way of a voluntary competitive process.

“GPA offers a wide range of aviation services including freight, passenger military, specialist executive handling as well as general aviation.

“GPA is the only airport in Scotland to have its own railway station and railway link straight to the terminal.

GPA has two runways serviced via six aprons.

The terminal building was originally constructed for four million passengers and currently has capacity for 18 check in desks, 10 gates and 12 stands.

“GPA is located on a significant land bank of 356 hectares – 65 per cent of which is utilised for aviation activities.”