IT is the ultimate road trip around the north coast of Scotland that is regarded as the country’s answer to America’s Route 66.

Now the North Coast 500 (NC500) is plotting an economic road to recovery for the region it serves in the wake of the pandemic.

The company that markets the route has teamed up with VisitScotland, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Highland Council, Police Scotland and a range of other key stakeholders to plan a comeback for North Highland tourism in 2021 and beyond.

At the latest business group webinar led by NC500 earlier this week, tourism and community leaders discussed plans for the re-emergence of tourism from early next year in response to the ongoing global pandemic.

The group is now looking into the practical measures and solutions needed to help deliver a balance between public safety and economic recovery in the North Highlands, including further investment in infrastructure.

Over three quarters of people who put their travels plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to return to the iconic NC500 - a 516 mile route in and out of Inverness following Highland coastal roads - in the year ahead after travel restrictions are lifted by the Scottish Government, according to the route’s most recent visitor survey.

Significant change in how Scots and other UK nations travel as a result of the pandemic could help ensure the speedy recovery of the NC500, businesses and communities along the route during these challenging times.

When it is safe to travel, NC500 will once again reach out to it its global audience to promote responsible and sustainable tourism in the North Highlands, including over 23 million social media followers, one million annual web users, a mailing list of over 37,000 people and 3,700 personal NC500 members, up 1,000 over the same period last year.

The NC500 marks its fifth anniversary this year and was last year estimated to have boosted the economy by £22.89 million and created around 179 full-time jobs, but all this is now at risk says.

Craig Mills, head of operations at North Coast 500 Ltd, said: “It’s vitally important that we continue to work with our business partners and key stakeholders across the North Highlands to help deliver a balance between public safety and economic recovery in the region in the short and longer term.

“As part of this process, we’re continuing to follow the advice and guidance issued by the Scottish Government during the pandemic. We will only encourage people to travel from different parts of Scotland when it is safe to do so.

“Our recent NC500 visitor survey shows that a significant number of visitors are already rescheduling their plans to visit the NC500 into 2021 and beyond. This really is a positive sign for the re-emergence of the tourism industry in the North Highlands. We look forward to welcoming back visitors from all parts of Scotland and the rest of the UK when the go-ahead is given by the Scottish Government.”

VisitScotland regional leadership director, Chris Taylor, added: “Due to Covid-19, there is evidence that a new, homegrown audience is discovering and enjoying Scotland’s more remote wild areas and locations, such as the NC500, which is fantastic. It is encouraging to hear of strong demand into 2021 with consumers continuing to seek out the stunning scenery and landscapes for which the North of Scotland is famous.

“It is imperative that we get the balance right between keeping people – both visitors and members of local communities – safe but also supporting the scores of amazing tourism businesses that are so crucial in making the North Highlands a must-visit, must-return destination.”