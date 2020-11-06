Firefighters have had to deal with more than 500 bonfires on Thursday, with some crews attacked as they responded to incidents.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) handled 1,193 calls from members of the public between 3.30pm and midnight on November 5.

There were also 13 reported attacks on crews, although there were no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews responded to around 511 bonfires across the country over the eight-and-a-half-hour period.

There is never an excuse to attach emergency service workers. Last night saw 13 attacks on @fire_scot personnel & 1 vehicle damaged & now not available. My heartfelt thanks to @policescotland & @Scotambservice for your amazing support to our staff last night. — Martin Blunden (@FireScot_Chief) November 6, 2020

Among other incidents they dealt with were a house fire in Corrie Drive, Motherwell, which started shortly before 8pm, and a blaze on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

Reports on social media suggested the fire in Motherwell may have been started by a stray firework.

Assistant Chief Officer Stuart Stevens, SFRS director of service delivery, praised fire crews but condemned attacks on emergency workers.

He said: “Bonfire Night is traditionally one of our busiest nights of the year.

“Our frontline crews and operations control personnel and support staff have shown extreme dedication over this period and I would like to pay tribute to their professionalism and resilience.

“I must also thank our partners and indeed communities across Scotland for their continuing support.”

He added: “Attacks on emergency service workers are completely unacceptable.

“This type of behaviour not only prevents our crews from bringing any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion, but it can impact on our emergency service colleagues, including the police, when they must escort us at the scene.”

Disgraceful. While prosecution of crime is independent of Ministers, I hope those found guilty face full force of law



My thanks to @fire_scot personnel for all of their efforts yday & over past week in particular. Also my thanks to colleagues in @policescotland & @Scotambservice https://t.co/yZxHHjFCtN — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) November 6, 2020

Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf also condemned last night's events as "disgraceful".

He said: "While prosecution of crime is independent of Ministers, I hope those found guilty face full force of law."

He has thanked fire crews, police and the ambulance service for their efforts over the course of yesterday and the past week.

Nicola Sturgeon also extended her thanks for last night's "tough one", saying Scotland's fire and rescue service "deserve our thanks and support".

Agree absolutely. Last night was a tough one for @fire_scot crews and they deserve our thanks and support. https://t.co/eWIQ1cMwNO — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 6, 2020

Four fire engines were sent to the scene in Corrie Road in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, following reports of a blaze in a semi-detached, two-storey house on Thursday evening.

One appliance remained at the scene at 6.30am on Friday.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Meanwhile, in Edinburgh, SFRS received 32 calls reporting a blaze on Arthur’s Seat just before midnight.

Three appliances were sent to the scene where around 40 square metres of gorse were on fire.

Fire crews handed the scene over to park rangers at 1.23am and left the scene, with no reports of any casualties.