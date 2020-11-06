SEVEN residents have died after a Covid-19 outbreak in a Glasgow care home.

Bosses at the 90-bed Ailsa Craig, in Cessnock, have confirmed the news and say it comes after 49 people tested positive for the bug.

Of those with the virus at HC-One run home, on Brand Street, 13 members of staff are currently self-isolating and a further four are in quarantine after being contacted by Test and Protect.

A spokeswoman for Ailsa Craig Care said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus.

"Caring for our residents and supporting our colleagues is at the heart of what we do and we are doing our utmost to support them during this difficult time.

"We have a comprehensive coronavirus contingency plan in place and we are working closely with the NHS and the local public health team to do everything possible to support and protect our residents.

"The home has always been well supplied with the medical equipment and PPE needed to protect residents and colleagues alike. Our senior management team is providing additional support to the home and we have the number of colleagues that we need to care for residents.

"We are in regular contact with the next of kin of our residents, and we are grateful for their ongoing support and understanding.

"We are very proud of our colleagues and how they have shown huge dedication and commitment to responding to this outbreak and caring for our residents."