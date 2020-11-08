What's the story?

Alan Titchmarsh.

You have my attention. Proceed.

The gardening guru explores the challenges faced by farmers in getting fruit and vegetables to supermarkets while faced with a reduced workforce, unprecedented demand and extreme weather in what has been an extraordinary year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tell me more.

Titchmarsh is joined by fellow presenter Angellica Bell and the Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen as they spend time on farms during the critical weeks of peak harvest.

At one of the UK's biggest fruit farms, one-and-a-half million apple trees and 60,000 plum trees must be harvested by hand. Fortunately, Titchmarsh already knows the ropes, having worked as a fruit picker when he was a student some 40-odd years before.

But there's jarring news too when he sees for himself the devastating effect that weather has had on a crop of courgettes.

Anything else?

Owen charts the hard graft required to get one million potatoes out of the ground each week and meets an eagle-eyed grandmother who can spot a dodgy tattie from 20 paces.

Bell, meanwhile, is on the frontline, stacking shelves with supermarket workers as they try to keep up with surges of demand.

When can I watch?

Summer On The Farm: An Extraordinary Year, STV, Tuesday, 8pm.