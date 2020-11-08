COULDN’T you just punch that naked nose? I don’t often experience violent urges. I am more of a lover than a fighter.

But when I see that mask dangling on the top lip – just below the two nasal breather-holes – I just want to punch that nose.

Is it a moronic fashion statement?

Could be a nod to non-conformity…or more likely an ignorant, dangerous and careless act of defiance. Surely everyone knows by now that coughs and sneezes cause diseases and Covid makes you ill and in some cases can kill?

And while I am at it – what about those spit through single ply things that some people wear instead of the recommended three-ply masks that actually afford some level of decent protection for the wearer and everyone they come in to contact with.

If you haven’t guessed yet, this column has been inspired by a bit of a personal rant.

Then there are those people who wear the mask but remove it when they bump into someone and stop for a chat. Just what is the point of that?

And when I drive to and from hospital for my chemotherapy treatment or to a quiet park to walk my dog I see big groups of school pupils out of school at lunchtime wearing no masks and flocking to shops for chips and curry sauce or sweets and then huddling together on pavements outside forcing passers-by to run a dodgy gauntlet of contamination.

We all know from experience that young folks sometimes aren’t the best conformists of rules …so why expect them to be? It would make good sense for pupils to stay on school grounds during breaks.

If Scotland is heading to a full lockdown it’s because things are getting really serious again – evidently even more so than when Covid first hit us earlier this year.

With well over a thousand new infections and more than 40 deaths a day in Scotland we should all know by now the need to protect ourselves and those around us. The risk to everyone is as plain to see as an uncovered nose! People of all ages face serious illness and potential death. Yes, some people suffer less serious results but it is a lottery even for the young and fit.

We are in the grip of phase two of this global pandemic. There will be a phase three. How long will it take for the penny to drop that we can learn from the Japanese where virus infections are very low... the answer as to why is right in front of their faces – properly worn masks and conformity to public health guidance!

Ally McLaws is managing director of the McLaws Consultancy, specialist in business marketing and reputation management. All back copies of this column are available at www.mclawsconsultancy.com