A teenager has been arrested in connection with an alleged illegal bonfire involving riot police, the authorities have confirmed.

Police descended on Auchmead Road, Larkfield, at around 8pm after fire crews called for assistance at a “large-scale disturbance”.

Approximately 200 “youths” were present at an illegal raves where fireworks and bottles were thrown, according to police.

A 15-year-old boy has since been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.10pm on Thursday, 5 November, officers attended a large-scale disturbance involving approximately 200 youths throwing fireworks and bottles in Auchmead Road, Greenock.

"Public Order officers were deployed to disperse the crowd.

"There were no reported injuries, however a number of police vehicles were damaged during the incident.

"A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

"Extensive enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify the individuals involved.

"Anyone with information, including mobile phone or dash-cam footage, is urged to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 3584 of Thursday, 5 November, 2020."

Scottish Fire and Rescue were in attendance from around 8pm on Thursday night, and confirmed they called for police assistance, although there were no injuries to firefighters.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 7.47pm on Thursday, November 5 to reports of a bonfire in Greenock.

"Operations Control mobilised one appliance to Auchmead Road, where firefighters requested the assistance of their police partners after encountering antisocial behaviour.

"There were no firefighter injuries."

Bonfire night kept the emergency services busy last night, after "deplorable" behaviour across the country saw fire crews responding to over 500 bonfires.