THE Glasgow Christmas markets have been cancelled for 2020 due to lockdown restrictions in the city, it has been claimed.
Organisers of the popular events, usually held in George Square and St Enoch's Square, revealed the news this morning in a post on social media.
They say they have taken the decision together with Glasgow City Council and say public safety has to come first.
A statement from organisers reads: "It is with much sadness that we confirm that together with Glasgow City Council, we have mutually agreed that in light of the current lockdown restrictions and continuing covid19 restrictions the Glasgow Christmas Markets 2020 will not take place.
"The decision has been taken after much discussion and careful consideration of the on-going restrictions required to stem the spread of the Coronavirus.
"Public safety has to be at the forefront of our decisions at this very difficult time. Finally we wish you good health and a happy and peaceful festive season."
Glasgow City Council has been contacted for comment.
More to follow...
