SHE is an icon from Hollywood’s golden era, regarded as one of the most glamorous movie stars of all time. Now in her 80s, Sophia Loren is returning to the spotlight following a lengthy break from the silver screen.

She is back on screen?

Ms Loren returns this month with, The Life Ahead, a movie set to stream on Netflix from next Friday. Ms Loren plays the role of Madam Rosa, a Holocaust survivor who cares for the children of sex workers in the film, which is directed by her son, Edoardo Ponti.

It follows a long break?

Having made nearly 100 films in her career, her last role was in the short film, Human Voice, in 2014, a romantic drama directed again by her son. Before that, she played her own mother in a 2010 TV mini-series inspired by her early life, My House is Full of Mirrors. Ms Loren said her break “just happened” and was not pre-planned, adding: "I wanted to be inspired and challenged. I didn't know any films that I wanted to do right away.”

She has been in show business for 70 years?

Born in Rome in 1934, her first role was in 1950, although it was not until 1957 that Hollywood came calling. She found global fame in movies such as the classic, Houseboat, a romantic comedy co-starring Cary Grant, and in 1960, starred in Two Women, a drama about a mother trying to protect her young daughter in war-ravaged Italy, for which she received the Academy award for Best Actress.

What about Cary Grant?

The Italian actress embarked on a relationship with Grant while they were both working on the 1957 film, The Pride and the Passion. She was just 23 at the time and Grant was more than 30 years her senior and wed to his third wife. She told Radio Times: “We had a very nice relationship, but I was 23 years old and Cary was much older than me. When you are 23, your ideas about love are not clear.”

Didn’t he propose?

Hollywood legend has it he asked her to marry him, but the actress has now confirmed: “Cary Grant was a very handsome man and a wonderful actor, but he didn't propose.” Their affair, which began on The Pride and The Passion, was over by Houseboat, which caused tension on set as he tried to win her back and she opted to wed film producer, Carlo Ponti.

There are no plans for retirement then?

Seventy years on from her first film performance as an extra and now aged 86, Ms Loren has revealed she has no plans to retire. “It’s a little too early to think about,” she said. “I’m still alive, I’m still full of things I want to do. It’s premature to be remembered. No, no, no, it’s too early.”

So, the show must go on..

Ms Loren said she loves cinema "so much”, that “I intend to make movies forever”.