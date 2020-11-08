LIKE many Scottish people, the person I look to most for inspiration and hope is Prince Charles. Whether it be for his philosophy, his horticultural advice or his perspective on Scottish Premiership football, the sagacity seeps through, making us feel happy and confident that, one day, he will rule Britain.

This week, it was the bonnie prince’s dress sense that made the news. While I cannot pretend to have a double-breasted suit (or indeed any suit) or big leathery brogues or a waxed jacket, I still admire his penchant for stuff that lasts.

In the latest edition of Vogue magazine, which I cannot pretend to have read (not sure if the Co-op even stocks it), the leading royal fulminated: “I happen to be one of those people who’d get shoes – or any item of clothing – repaired if I can, rather than just throw it away.”

This intelligence was received just after I’d packed up four jackets and zips for repairs, mainly to the zips and pockets. One of the anoraks, and one of the jackets, is around 26 or 27 years old.

It’s the same with my drawers. I have underpants that can remember the miners’ strike. However, I would draw the line at taking these in for repair. They are too full of emotional memories.

Two years ago, a journalistic investigation – more or less Britain’s equivalent of Watergate – found that Charles was still wearing a pair of shoes bought in 1971 and a jacket from 1969.

Shoes have been troubling to me in recent years. I’ve had them reheeled in the past but, latterly, have been buying Clark’s, which can’t be repaired as the whole thing is one moulded unit. You have to buy a new pair, which I find immoral.

Charles, meanwhile, has set up a repair clinic at Dumfries House where people can bring their shoes, clothes, and also electrical items, for mending – presumably, not by him; I cannot see him dressed in a leather apron, promising to have your stuff ready the following day.

Another of the many things I have in common with Prince Charles is that, from time to time, we find ourselves inadvertently fashionable. Says our liege lord: “I thought I was like a stopped clock – I’m right twice every 24 hours.”

That’s the same as me, though it’s more like twice every 24 years. Beards, straight black cords, desert boots and woollen cowboy hats are always likely to come back in.

For a while, my ancient ensemble of checked shirt over a T-shirt, plus jeans and yellow boots, became the ensemble of “hipsters”, along with beards.

Presumably because I am an older gentleman, I used to get tittered at from time to time, as if I were trying to act young. But it was others who were trying to act old. You can’t go wrong with a classic look, though I guess that, one day, it’ll all go the way of spats and top hats, though that news has still to reach Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles has provided inspiring leadership yet again. Sir, we in Scotland pledge continuing fealty to you, and all others in the Bratwurst-Munchengladbach dynasty, until you decide to join Prince Harry and become a Marxist-Leninist pilates counsellor in America.

Places of ill repute

HERE’S a place you must never go unless you absolutely can’t help it: hospital. My God, they are awful places. I’ve long dreaded them. You say: “But they save lives, ken? What choice do we have?”

That’s a good point, ineptly put. But I’ve started wondering if there isn’t an alternative to these big, bewildering and somehow inhuman institutions.

I know you’ll all have stories of how Auntie Jean’s life was saved by fantastic staff. I get all that. It’s brilliant. But it’s my observation that hospitals are in a bad place. I drew this conclusion even before Covid, which has made the situation worse.

After a recent outpatient visit, the words that come to mind from my experience were: dysfunctional, brutal, unfriendly, chaotic and somehow slovenly. For the first time in my life, I thought: “I wonder if I could afford to go private?”

However, I was once in a private hospital, as part of an NHS overspill, and the experience wasn’t much better, apart from having a room to yourself, which wasn’t much use with the door wide open (not being in a position to shut it myself) and the usual racket of radios and televisions outside. The nurses there seemed harassed and stressed out too.

It sounds terrible to say all this, I know, and I’m braced for a mass outbreak of grief and fury. But it’s not criticising the shibboleth that is the NHS. It’s just calling it as it is. We need to rethink our hospitals, and I hope greater minds than mine will give this matter their attention.

Five things we’ve learned this week

Militant meat eaters are seeing red again, over vegan Bovril made of beetroot, rather than the traditional version’s beef stock and cow fart essence. They say meat-free Bovril isn’t worth the bovver. But veggies say beetroot is the boys.

Plans to turn fire-damaged Boleskin House, by Loch Ness, into holiday lodges have sparked fears of it becoming a Satanist shrine. The house was once owned by occultist Aleister Crowley, founder of the Ordo Templi Orientis, or Wackdoodle Nutter Order.

Cardiff Uni researchers say Stonehenge and similar sites were constructed during a building boom at the end of the stone age. Once thought of as religious temples, diaries from the time reveal that local ratepayers just considered them white elephants.

Canadian scientists are studying the “worst place in the universe”. Disgracefully, you say: “Fort William?” No, worse than that. It’s K2-141b, an Earth-sized planet that rains rocks, has lava seas and 3,000 mph winds. Just a place to pass through really.

Aw, as it were, naw. Not content with buying up bog rolls, panic-prone citizens are now clearing the shelves of Doritos and other Mexican-style tortilla chips. Doritos are used in some religious ceremonies and are said to cure impotence.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.