THE Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair has accused the Scottish Government of a “totally unacceptable” delay in producing evidence.

MSPs said they been forced to extract information “through attrition as opposed to it being proactively offered up” by SNP ministers.

The inquiry also said it was “concerned” about the Government’s excessive use of legal privilege to withhold documents, saying it raised “serious questions”.

Labour said it showed the Government was treating the exercise “with utter contempt”.

The cross-party committee is examining how the Government botched a probe into sexual misconduct claims levelled against Mr Salmond by two civil servants in 2018.

The former First Minister had the exercise set aside in a judicial review after showing it had been “tainted by apparent bias”, a victory that left taxpayers with a £512,000 bill for his costs.

After the Government’s case collapsed in January 2019, Ms Sturgeon gave an undertaking to parliament to “provide whatever material” the inquiry requested.

She said: “That is the definition of full, thorough and open inquiries. My commitment is that the Government and I will cooperate fully with it.”

But her officials and ministers have since tried to block witnesses and withhold evidence.

In particular, the Government has refused the committee’s request for the legal advice on which it decided to defend the civil action for the best part of a year.

Ministers have cited “legal privilege” for doing so, despite waiving it for three judge-led inquiries on contaminated blood, historical abuse and Edinburgh’s trams.

In a stinging letter to deputy First Minister John Swinney, inquiry convener Linda Fabiani raised multiple complaints about Government foot-dragging.

She said the Government had produced three different timelines of the case, each more detailed than the last, but all incomplete.

She said 17 meetings with senior legal counsel had only emerged through a freedom of information request, and the committee had initially been told meetings were held about the judicial review “every few days”, only to be told later they were actually held every day.

She said: “The existence of these meetings and basic information on what was covered at each is information the Committee would have expected to receive in a timeline.

“Instead the Committee finds itself in the position where it has to extract such information to inform its scrutiny through attrition as opposed to it being pro-actively offered up by the Scottish Government.”

Ms Fabiani reminded Mr Swinney the inquiry first asked the Government to retain all documents related to how the misconduct complaint were handled in February 2019.

“The documents could have been processed from that time onwards,” she said.

Instead, the Government only said last month that it intended to initiate legal proceedings to see which documents were or were not covered by a secrecy undertaking it gave to the courts.

Ms Fabiani said that was “totally unacceptable”, adding: “The process to release these documents should have been progressed to identify this issue well over a year ago.”

She said the inquiry was “also concerned by the extent to which legal professional privilege is being applied” by the Government to withhold evidence.

She cited a recent example of blanket legal privilege being applied to a document that was only partly concerned with legal advice, meaning the remainder, about value for money, was also withheld.

Ms Fabiani said: “The Committee finds it difficult to understand why legal professional privilege is being applied to an entire document in this way and it raises serious questions for the Committee about the criteria being applied by the Scottish Government when deciding to assert legal professional privilege including litigation privilege over entire documents or parts of documents.

“The Committee therefore seeks an explanation of the criteria that is being applied.

“The Committee questions the reach of the application of the legal professional privilege principle by the Scottish Government to the judicial review tranche of documents and seeks confirmation this will not be repeated for the tranche of documents on complaints handling.”

She demanded an assurance that no documents that did not contain legal advice would be “withheld on the grounds of legal professional privilege including litigation privilege from the complaints handling batch”.

She said: “To date documents provided include extensive redactions at least some of which the Committee assume could be the assertion of legal professional privilege.

“These redactions markedly limited the ability to navigate and follow the process and therefore scrutinise it effectively.”

Labour MSP Jackie Baillie said: “The Scottish Government continues to treat this Committee with utter contempt.

“We can no longer wait for the Deputy First Minister to hand over the evidence that should have been handed over months ago.

“By delaying the handing over of evidence and hiding behind legal privilege again and again, the Scottish Government has made its priority clear: covering its own back.

“The secrecy has to end. It is time for the Scottish Government to hand over all the evidence or tell the people of Scotland what it is that they have to hide.”



