NICOLA Sturgeon hopes the United States can “retake that important position of leadership” on the biggest issues facing the planet as votes continue to be counted to elect the next president.

The First Minister was speaking after discussions with leaders at the British and Irish Council.

President Trump is currently trailing Joe Biden who is ahead in key states but some votes are yet to be counted.

Ms Sturgeon was asked what impact a Joe Biden presidency would have on the world, particularly as the Covid-19 crisis continues.

She said: “The world desperately needs, in my view, American leadership that will show leadership on the big challenges of our time – on climate change, on continuing to steer out countries and our world though the Covid crisis.

“I think America needs leadership that clearly, visibly and explicitly respects and upholds the tenants and the norms of democracy.”

She added: “The votes are still being counted. I’m not sure anybody would be greatly surprised to hear my preference for how the final votes will fall. I look forward to seeing the outcome as soon as possible.

“I hope the outcome of the election does see the United States of America retake that important position of leadership on these big issues.”

President Trump, who previously contracted the virus, has repeatedly diminished the seriousness of the virus and has been criticised for his laid-back approach to public health during the pandemic.

Earlier this week, the United States became the first country to formally withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.

President Trump announced in June 2017 that the United States would pull out of the international agreement, but UN regulations meant the decision only took affect this week.

If Mr Biden becomes the next president of the United States, he could start a process for the US rejoining the agreement.

The UK Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Micahel Gove, said: “Ireland and the United Kingdom have a strong and deep and important relationship with our friends and cousins in America.

“Whoever is American president, it’s important that we work well with them and I wish both candidates well.”