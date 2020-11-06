More than 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 1,072 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 31 deaths recorded.
The total number of cases has now reached 70,732.
New figures confirmed 1,237 people were in hospital - a decrease of 15 from yesterday - with 98 in intensive care, marking an increase of three.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 460 new cases.
A total of 210 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 112 cases recorded in Lothian, and 75 cases in Ayrshire and Arran.
The remaining cases were spread across seven other health board areas.
The total number of deaths has now reached 2,997.
