Nightmare scenario

FOR the last few years American politics has been like a DVD box-set comprised of the most outrageous episodes of schlocky 1980s TV drama Dallas. Bling, bad guys and bonkers plotlines.

Though at long last we appear to have reached the Bobby Ewing Shower Scene. That baffling, yet reassuring, moment when we realise it was all a bad dream caused by gobbling too much camembert before beddy-byes.

Though Donald Trump’s nightmare has only begun. What’s the world’s greatest businessman/showman/romancer/President meant to do now his White House years appear to be over?

With the help of some classic tales from our archives, the Diary has come up with several future possibilities for the Dashing Donald...

Dog day afternoon

WITH his legendary business acumen, Trump could probably just about cope behind the till in a Glasgow corner shop. (Though his remarkable people skills would probably rid him of all his customers by the end of the first day.)

We recall the reader who was in his local shop one afternoon when a chap came in with a dog on a lead and the shop owner said: “Sorry. No dogs.”

The chap replied: “I didn’t think you’d have any. It’s actually a Mars Bar I’m looking for.”

Lashings of lippy

PERHAPS Donald could spend more time with his other half. Though Melania might not like that idea, and it’s true that a wife with a chap on her arm faces many embarrassing moments. A reader once heard a bored husband observe rather too loudly in a Glasgow department store: “I know the girls on the make-up counters get free samples. But surely they don’t have to use them all at once?”

Getting a leg up

A BETTER idea would be for Donald to stay in doors making himself useful. A woman in a Glasgow coffee shop was asked by her pal if her husband helped with the housework. “Oh, aye,” she replied. “His idea of helping is raising his legs when you’re doing the hoovering.”

Lead the way

THE Donald is a fine figure of a man. Perhaps the most magnificent specimen of manhood ever to roam the earth. Though some cruel wags have suggested he could do with a bit of exercise, which is surely what they mean when they yell: “On yer bike, Donald!”

We recall the time a group of cyclists on the Pedal for Scotland charity run from Glasgow to Edinburgh were huffing and puffing through Easterhouse. A chap with a large Alsatian shouted: “If youse get tired oan the next hill, I’ll let him aff his lead.”

Financial advice

BEING a kindly fellow, Donald could also work in the charity sector. A reader once gave a beggar a couple of pounds and cheerily told him: “Go buy yourself a cup of tea with that.”

The beggar replied: “Don’t tell me what to do with my money.”

Liquid lunch

PERHAPS Trump should go travelling. A reader once overheard an American in Dublin pointing to the menu board outside a pub and telling his wife: “Guinness stew? I thought they only made beer.”