Democratic candidate Joe Biden is on the cusp of becoming the new US president, having taken the lead in Pennsylvania over Donald Trump.

Mr Trump cannot be re-elected if he doesn't win Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, no matter how many other states he wins.

Mr Trump had had a sizeable lead of hundreds of thousands in the state - but this has whittled away as mail-in votes have counted, which most analysts say favour the Democrat.

Taking the lead in Pennsylvania. the state where Mr Biden was born, is seen as a key moment, even though 95% of the vote count has been reported as the momentum is with the Democrat.

The vast majority of the remaining votes to be counted in Pennsylvania will come from Philadelphia and the surrounding areas an area overwhelmingly for Mr Biden to this point.

Mr Trump cannot find a route to 270 electoral votes without Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes.

Right now, Biden has 253 electoral votes. If he wins Pennsylvania, he's over the 270 electoral vote threshold to become the president.

Mr Biden's lead remains narrow, though. At 2.30pm he had 3,295,304 votes in his state against Mr Trump's 3,289,717.

Five more states — Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina – are still yet to have wins projected.

Mr Trump has leads in Alaska and North Carolina, while Biden has leads in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

The incumbent president has shown no intention to concede the election to Mr Biden.

He has doubled down on unsubstantiated claims his political opponents are trying to rig and steal the US election.

The president said "we can't allow anyone to silence our voters and manufacture results" - but declined to offer any evidence for his allegations of corruption and wide-scale ballot tampering.

He insisted during a White House speech that "if you count the legal votes, I easily win", despite no victor having been announced yet and Joe Biden leading in both the Electoral College and the popular vote.

Several US news networks stopped broadcasting the president's address after he shared unfounded claims of fraud in states where Mr Biden is eating into his lead.

Mr Trump's lead in Pennsylvania once stood in the hundreds of thousands of votes but dwindled to around 22,000 early Friday.

Mail-in ballots which have counted in the heavily democratic city of Philadelphia and its neighbouring suburban counties have boosted Mr Biden.

Campaign aides expressed confidence they would make bigger gains once the Pittsburgh area took up the count again.

An unprecedented number of Americans have voted by mail this year to avoid Covid-19 risk.

Mr Biden's backers said they were more likely to vote by mail while Donald Trump’s supporters said they were more likely to vote in person.

Pennsylvania had been a Democratic stronghold for six presidential elections until Trump carried the state by 0.7% in 2016.

Delays in getting a firm idea of the result in the state has come because it was estimated Philadelphia, the state’s biggest city, could take days to count its mail-in ballots.

Ballots must be postmarked by election day and received by today (Friday) at 5pm to be counted.