Have you ever wanted to work on the hit show Outlander?

Well, good news! The Cumbernauld based TV drama are currently recruiting for various positions to be filled - and the best part is that they are only accepting applications from those based in Scotland.

They are currently recruiting for 16 traineeships including an assistant director, post production, video assistant, props, sound effects and greens.

The trainees will be paid salaries between £514.60 and £537.15 per week plus holiday entitlement, for between 50 and 57.5 hours per week, depending on role and experience.

What qualifications do I need?





Besides living in Scotland, the Outlander Training Programme supports diversity and encourages applications from across all sections of the community.

No formal qualifications are required, however applicants must:

Normally resident in Scotland (The production base is Cumbernauld)

Be eligible to work in the UK

Be over 18 years old

Preferably have a full clean driving licence

Have relevant work experience in Landscaping/Horticulture

Have no more than 12 months paid experience within the department they are applying to

Have a full clean driving licence

Preferably have at least one credit from a professional TV or Film production

When do applications close?





You can apply here, the deadline for applications is at 10am Monday 23 November 2020.

The deadline for applications is 10am on Wednesday 25 November and interviews will be held between 30 November to 4 December.

When would I start?





The Traineeship will commence on 5th January 2021 and potentially run until August 2021.

In addition to roles offered through the annual Outlander Training Programme, they will also be running Outlander Tasters, which will provide paid work placements aimed at giving people their first break in the industry.

Outlander Tasters are aimed at creating opportunities for people who might not have previously thought they could have a career in TV and/or Film, whether because of a lack of experience, opportunity or resources.

They will be offering a number of paid learning experiences to bring new and diverse talent into our industry.

This is an opportunity for people to see the range of skills and job opportunities in film and television.

You don’t have to have any track record and they may be able to provide assistance with transportation and living expenses if they are an obstacle to you applying, so don’t let that deter you.

What they're looking for is people with the "right attitude and the determination" to succeed.