The International Space Station has been orbiting the Earth for 20 years now, travelling at a speed of 17,500 miles per hour. More than 200 people have been onboard in that time, a few Brits among them, including Tim Peake. Astronauts have performed more than 200 spacewalks over the years. As a species, you could say we’re spacemen now.
A new book, Interior Space, containing photographs taken by Paolo Nespoli and Roland Miller, offers an insight to what life is like onboard the ISS – a vision of wires and industrial design.
In this image taken by Nespoli we have a sense of how fragile life in space is, but also how ingenious. This is what we can achieve. Doesn’t it look beautiful?
