BLIGHTED by poor health and trapped at home for his own safety, there was little else for one of Scotland’s most creative minds to do but put pen to paper and let his vivid imagination flow.

And so, Robert Louis Stevenson – in a lesson to all faced with the monotony of shielding at home to protect their fragile health – embarked on one of his most prolific and inspired periods.

Confined behind closed doors - perhaps making him the original “shielder” - with visitors either kept at bay or required to prove they posed no threat by showing a clean handkerchief before stepping over the threshold, Stevenson rattled out one classic tale after the next at breakneck speed.

The first draft of one of his most cherished works, Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, was thrashed out in a matter of just three days as the Edinburgh-born writer wrestled with a debilitating fever while recovering from yet another haemorrhage.

Now fascinating detail of the home in which Stevenson shielded from the outside world to protect his fragile health has been pieced together and shared as part of a series of virtual events to mark the writer’s 170th birthday.

The research, carried out by Professor Richard Dury as part of RLS Day, has combined original architectural drawings, photographs, artworks and eye-witness accounts to provide a glimpse into Skerryvore, the Bournemouth house which the author named after the towering west coast lighthouse built by his uncle, Alan Stevenson.

The Treasure Island creator and his American wife, Fanny, lived there from July 1884 until August 1887.

It was severely damaged by a Second World War parachute mine and was demolished in the 1950s.

However, the site remains and the footprint of the house is still visible. In recent months, a small group of Bournemouth enthusiasts anxious to retain its cultural significance has started work on a community garden intended to be a lasting memorial to the writer.

The new research launched to mark both the writer’s 170th birthday and the centenary of the Robert Louis Stevenson Club, uncovers details of the property’s layout and marries it with snippets of information gleaned from a range of sources to build up a picture of what Skerryvore would have looked like in Stevenson’s day.

According to Stevenson biographer Jeremy Hodges, who has helped compile the RLS Day virtual festival, the need to protect his poor health from further deterioration meant he lived a life not unlike a modern pandemic shielder.

“He had several near death escapes due to his poor health and had to be careful,” he says.

“It became a tussle between him and his wife, who was determined to protect him and keep him alive.

“He was shut up in the house a lot of the time, and not allowed to have visitors. His wife Fanny would be terrified that anyone turning up at the house could set off an attack leading to a haemorrhage.”

Not unlike modern pandemic precautions to protect the vulnerable, visitors would be stopped at the door, questioned if they had a cough or a cold before being allowed to enter.

“They were asked to handkerchief to demonstrate that it was not used,” adds Hodges.

“Only if they proved they had a clean handkerchief would they be allowed inside.”

Stevenson was assumed to have been suffering from tuberculosis.

However, it’s now thought he had hereditary haemorrhagic telangiectasia, a genetic disorder which affects the blood vessels and leads to pulmonary bleeding.

And, in another reminder to modern shielders longing for a return to normality, Stevenson appears to have refused to let the risk of aggravating his delicate health prevent him from going on to travel and to embrace life.

“He had a hugely creative period at that time. Rather than be shut up in house, he wrote Jekyll and Hyde in three days.

“And he did all kinds of things even when his illness was so bad - if he had a healthy period, he was allowed to get the train to London and visit a friend.

“That’s the best message we get from him: it doesn’t matter how big the effect on health and how confined you are, you must not let it get you down - he didn’t. He still insisted on doing things.”

He points to one Stevenson quote: “It is better to lose health like a spendthrift than to waste it like a miser. It is better to live and be done with it, than to die daily in the sickroom. By all means begin your folio; even if the doctor does not give you a year, even if he hesitates about a month, make one brave push and see what can be accomplished in a week.”

Having been so ill that, despite travelling to Edinburgh, he could not attend his father’s funeral in 1887, Stevenson took medical advice to seek a warmer climate.

Within months he, his American wife Fanny, her son Lloyd and Stevenson’s mother – until that point a quaint Edinburgh woman with it seems little experience of travel – had left for New York.

Stevenson went on to charter a yacht and spend almost three years travelling the eastern and central Pacific, writing fiction and documenting his travels.

He eventually bought a plot of land in Upolu, the largest island of Samoa, before embarking on further travels to New Zealand and Australia.

Stevenson collapsed and later died on December 3, 1894, thought to be as a result of a cerebral haemorrhage.

Virtual events planned for RLS Day 2020 include an examination of the health risks and hazards Stevenson faced as he embarked on his exotic travels, and a set of readings by the author’s fans.

Volunteers have also been asked by Edinburgh-based Typewronger Books to video themselves reading a chapter of Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, which will be shown online on November 13, the writer’s birthday.

