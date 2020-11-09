A STALLING in life expectancies across all parts of the UK is "masking an increase in deaths among the poorest in society", according to new research by public health experts in Glasgow.

Researchers from the Glasgow Centre for Population Health (GCPH) describe the rising mortality rates from drugs, alcohol, heart disease and respiratory conditions as a "crisis before the crisis", in reference to the Covid pandemic.

They say the findings "further support suggestions that recent changes in mortality are at least partly a consequence of UK Government ‘austerity’ measures" - namely welfare cuts and reduced spending on public services "particularly affecting the most vulnerable".

Dr David Walsh, lead author of the research, published in the BMJ Open journal, said: "We were in a crisis before this crisis and you need to understand that to understand the scale of pandemic inequalities that have been much publicised, and you need to understand it in relation to coming out of the pandemic.

"With talk of 'building back better' we need to understand where we were, and I don't think we were in a very good place."

The researchers compared death rates over 40 years up to 2017 in Scotland, England and Wales, and Northern Ireland, as well as comparing the patterns in 11 major UK cities: Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Sheffield, Bristol, and Belfast.

London was excluded because "its size and ethnic diversity makes meaningful comparisons with other cities problematic".

The brown line shows how mortality has increased in the poorest fifth of neighbourhoods in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee

Throughout the 1980s, 1990s and even more so during the 2000s, the mortality rate was falling for both men and women across the UK.

This is measured by the number of deaths per 100,000 people, adjusted to take into account changes in the average age of the population.

However, this decline slowed - almost to a standstill - from around 2011 onwards amid the recession sparked by the global credit crunch.

England and Scotland have both seen previous declines in mortality stall: overall trend (blue line), poorest quintile (brown line); least deprived quintile (green line)

However, an analysis by deprivation shows that death rates have actually been increasing over the past decade in the poorest fifth of neighbourhoods - a pattern mirrored in all parts of the UK, in different age groups, and in both men and women.

"In wealthy societies this shouldn't be happening," said Dr Walsh, who is the public health programme manager for the GCPH.

An analysis by city shows that mortality rates worsened among both males and females in Dundee and Aberdeen, and among females in Manchester.

There was virtually no improvement among males in Liverpool and females in Birmingham.

Graphs showing high rates of alcohol deaths in Glasgow (left) and drugs deaths in Dundee and Glasgow, compared to other UK cities

Glasgow stands out in terms of having the highest overall mortality rates of all the cities, with particularly high rates of alcohol-related deaths.

These have long been associated with poverty and "a combination of multiple historical factors including worse living conditions and adverse policymaking at different levels of government".

Manchester (yellow line) has overtaken Glasgow (blue line) for ischaemic heart disease as a cause of death

Manchester has overtaken Glasgow for the first time in relation to ischaemic heart disease deaths, however, while drug deaths are largely to blame for a spike in premature deaths in Dundee.

Between 2011-2013 and 2015-17 there was a 26 per cent spike in deaths in Dundee among people aged 64 or younger, described by the researchers as part of a "perfect storm of factors".

In particular they point to "a previously described vulnerable cohort of drug users who are now encountering multiple morbidities as they age; increased affordability and accessibility of chosen drugs; and the aforementioned UK Government austerity measures which have impacted on both individual income and funding of drug- related and other relevant social services".

There were 54 drug deaths among males in the poorest parts of Dundee over a three-year period from 2015 to 2017, along with 42 in Aberdeen, 100 in Edinburgh and 166 in Glasgow.

Dr Walsh described the statistics as "alarming".

Female mortality rates also rose over the period in every English city studied, while deaths from lung cancer are also on the rise in Scotland among women living in the poorest neighbourhoods - but falling among men in the same areas.

This is due to historic trends which saw women take up smoking later than men during the 20th Century.

Dr David Walsh said: “These changes are unprecedented and should not be happening in a wealthy society such as the UK.

"The analyses have to be looked at in the context of all the other recent research – both within the UK and internationally – which has shown these changes to be driven by UK Government ‘austerity’ measures in place since 2010 which have disproportionately impacted our poorest citizens.

“In the recent words of the United Nations, in wealthy societies such as the UK, ‘poverty is a political choice’ and we are now witnessing the tragic consequences of political choices made by the UK Government since 2010.

"It’s simply not right that in the 21st Century people should be dying in increasing numbers in our less advantaged communities across the whole of the UK.

“We therefore call on the UK Government to reverse previous spending cuts including, in particular, those to the social security system. They need to replace the social safety net that is a mark of civilised societies worldwide, and in doing so, protect the health of our most vulnerable citizens.

“In addition, devolved governments have a role in using all existing powers to mitigate the effects of these UK Government policies, and thereby improve the lives of all in society, particularly the most vulnerable.

"Some positive examples of such policies in Scotland include the mitigation of the ‘Bedroom Tax’ through additional housing payments, and the new Scottish Child Payment – but more is needed across the whole of the UK”.