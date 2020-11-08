Sleeping sickness

Excuse me for getting personal, but do you snore? Apparently 15 million Brits do, although I deny being one of them and am fiercely resisting the claim from the neighbours that the sonic booms which rattle their windows emanate from my bedroom.

Snoring, or sleep apnoea, doesn’t just discomfit those around us but makes us five times more likely to catch influenza, according to neurologists at the University of Massachusetts, and perhaps coronavirus.

So what can you do? Buy ear plugs for your bedmate(s)? There all sorts of contraptions on the market claiming to cure it, from gum shields to face masks at a hundred and twenty-five quid, which would be a real passion-killer unless you’re some kind of pervert, although as we’re all wearing them during the day perhaps it’s not too great a jump.

The NHS advice is to see your doctor, lose weight if you’re obese, and sleep on your side rather than on your back. To ensure you do they suggest taping a tennis ball to the back of sleepwear – they really do, although they don’t recommend a best-buy brand. They don’t say what to do if you sleep in the altogether, although I guess you can busk it with the ball and gaffer tape, which you may have in your bedside cabinet if you’re occasionally into bondage.

You’ve ... er ... scored

Our football reporters are often criticised for their narrow-minded partiality – fans with laptops one of the kinder epithets – so they could follow the example of the Belgian commentator who interviewed boy wonder Erling Haaland after he had struck two goals for Borussia Dortmund against Club Brugge in the Champions League last week.

“Are you gong to sleep lonely tonight?”

Haaland, “Umm … yah.”

“You’re not going to take a girlfriend at home right now, you didn’t score a hat-trick?”

Exit a rather dumfounded and embarrassed 20-year-old.

Arthur Montford would be turning in his grave. Personally I can’t wait for Chick Young or Michael Stewart to follow the lead. “So, Lenny, that was a real humping your team got, narrows your prospects at home tonight surely?”

“Steven, forget nine in a row or 10, what’s your record?”

Chuffed to Bits

It looks like Bitcoin may finally have come of age. PayPal now lets users buy, sell and hold a range of cryptocurrencies and, as a result, the price on one has broken through $15,000 and is close to $16,000 at the time of writing.

It seems that millennials who have some of the normal folding stuff are investing in it, whereas older ones are still sticking with gold. I have some Scotcoins. I don’t know how many or what you do with them, or whether I am now rich, although I suspect I know the answer.

Biden his time

I’m not up-to-date on urban slang so this was a new one on me. The come-to-Jesus moment is apparently a moment of truth, a turning point, a life-changing one and not related to any religious revelation. It happened shortly after 9am on Friday on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States – 2pm here – when votes for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania passed Donald Trump’s and he became the president-elect on the road, with only prolonged court exchanges –and perhaps automatic gunfire – to come.

I’ve been involved in several elections and there has always been some cheating, as I guess there has been in the US, but it would have to be on an industrial scale to change the result.

Trump’s reign has been peppered with tweets so a fitting epitaph is to dredge up a couple of them. From 2014: “What separates the winners from the losers is how a person reacts to each new twist of fate.” Indeed. And from two years before: “Well, back to the drawing board!”

Biden will be little better but hopefully he will eschew crazed keystroke ramblings on his mobile phone.

News just in

It’s rumoured that Trump plans to set up, or join, a consortium to launch a Fox News rival, although why he should do that when the original does such a fine job of lickspittling. Will it be called News Trumpet?

Easy money

The furlough scheme is to continue throughout these countries at least until March, which is good news for imperilled small companies and their employees, many of whom must have been dreading not just the looming Christmas but more immediately how to keep food on the table and pay the rent or mortgage. But it’s also great news for some of the massive corporations which have milked the benefit system and will have no bar on continuing to do so.

Money was shovelled into some of the top-performing FTSE companies, with no obligation to pay it back from profits, or to return it in lieu of dividends to shareholders, and there will be no injunction preventing them in the new furlough operation. Many have taken advantage of the omission.

Almost £1 billion has been paid out in dividends from companies which took advantage of the scheme. Building materials group CRH and quality assurance specialist Intertek have each paid shareholder distributions of more than £100 million after using – and then deciding not to refund – the UK Government’s job retention scheme, or similar programmes in other countries. These are not back-of-the-envelope figures, but an analysis of public documents by the capitalist’s bible, Investors Chronicle.

Other major stock market-listed companies include valve manufacturer Rotork, services firm Computacenter and the world’s largest advertising and marketing giant, WPP, which has a turnover of more than £13bn and which today is paying out 10p a share.

Another large dividend payer listed private equity group 3i, which distributed £168m to shareholders in July after majority-owned portfolio company Audley Travel claimed £2.4m through the scheme. The Treasury has said it expects all large employers to renounce dividend payments when using its new scheme, although it won’t be legally binding. The expiring one placed no such obligation – legal or moral – on big businesses.

To be fair 80,433 employers have volunteered to return more than £215m to the Government after claiming grants. These include housebuilder Taylor Wimpey, engineering firm Weir Group and bookies William Hill.

I appreciate the Government is just printing new money, quantitative easing, rather than borrowing it, but some of it is ending up in the pockets of rich private and corporate investors. The conditions of the grants could be changed with a few keystrokes to prevent this, but I’m sure it won’t happen.