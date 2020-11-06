ANGUS Robertson has been selected by the SNP to battle for a key seat at next year’s Holyrood election – fighting off competition from a former MSP.

The SNP’s former Westminster leader won a vote by party members to stand in Edinburgh Central at May’s Scottish Parliament poll.

Mr Robertson, a key ally of Nicola Sturgeon, won the internal battle and will go on to contest the key target seat - currently held by Scottish Conservative SNP Ruth Davidson, who is stepping down from Holyrood.

Mr Robertson said: “Many thanks to grassroots Edinburgh Central SNP members for selecting me as their candidate for the next Scottish Parliament elections. I’d also like to thank my fellow nominees and look forward to campaigning with them and local activists to win the seat from the Tories.

“It is a huge honour to be selected to run in the constituency where I grew up and where I live with my family. I understand the different issues that matter to communities across Edinburgh Central and will work hard to represent them and all constituents if I am elected as MSP.

“At present the Tories hold the seat with a tiny 610 vote majority, and I believe we can win here with the support of voters of all parties who don’t want to see the area represented by a pro-Brexit MSP that opposes Scottish democracy.

Mr Robertson defeated former SNP MSP Marco Biagi who held the Edinburgh Central seat from 2011 until 2016 before stepping down.

Mr Biagi congratulated Mr Robertson on his victory.

He said: “Thanks to all who voted for me.

“It was a memorable contest and now it’s vital we all come together to retake the seat and win indyref2.”

Activists Lee-Anne Menzies and Mridul Wadhwa also contested the selection battle.

The bitter contest saw prominent SNP MP Joanna Cherry withdraw from the race after rules were put in place by the party’s ruling body meaning that she would have to give up her Westminster seat if she was selected.

The SNP has confirmed 70 of its 73 constituency candidates for the Scottish Parliament election on 6 May 2021.The party is on target to have a gender balanced list of candidates.

The final list of 73 constituency candidates will be in place in time for SNP conference later this month.

SNP depute leader and campaign director, Keith Brown, said: “The Holyrood election six months from today will be the most important in Scotland’s history, and will determine our country’s future.

“Effective leadership during the global pandemic is proving a real boost to support for an independent Scotland. The SNP will continue to focus on what’s important to the people of Scotland, and each and every day we will work hard to retain the trust placed in us.

“Tory governments at Westminster that we didn’t vote for, led by the likes of Boris Johnson, can’t be trusted to work in Scotland’s interests.

“Our outstanding field of gender-balanced candidates will be proud to stand on the SNP’s strong record in government, and the right for people in Scotland to decide their own future.”

Elsewhere, Catriona MacDonald has been selected to face Labour's Daniel Johnson in Edinburgh South and Sarah Masson will contest Liberal Democrat Alex Cole-Hamilton's Edinburgh Western constituency.

Former SNP MP Stephen Gethins missed out on selection for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire – losing to Jim Fairlie.