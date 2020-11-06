THE RISK from bird flu has been raised to 'high' in Britain following confirmed cases.

Here is what we know about the threat so far.

Should you worry?

Experts have reassured that there is a low risk to humans from the two strains of bird flu discovered but are taking measures to stop any spread.

There are different types of bird flu and most are harmless to people. Some can potentially spread from birds to people if there is prolonged and close contact.

The global spread of H5N1 in birds was considered a significant pandemic threat in 2006. To date, according ot the World Health Organisation there have been 455 worldwide deaths due to H5N1.

The two strains found in the UK are H5N8 and H5N2.

H5N8 is thought to be highly threatening to bird life, but not to humans.

Public health officials said the risk to the public was 'very low,' while properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, remained safe to eat according to the Food Standards Agency.

Avian influenza is currently circulating in wild birds and poultry in Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East, causing clinical signs in affected birds.

These viruses are in no way connected to the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus which is not carried in poultry.

Health officials say the risk to humans from H5N2 is also very low.

How has it come to this country?

Wild birds migrating from mainland Europe during the winter period can spread the disease to poultry and other captive birds.

What measures should be taken?

All bird keepers, whether they are running a large commercial farm, keeping a few hens in their back garden, or rearing game birds, are being advised to protect their birds against the threat of avian flu in the coming winter months.

These include: Keeping the area where birds live clean and tidy, controlling rats and mice and regularly cleansing and disinfecting any hard surfaces Cleaning footwear before and after visits Placing birds’ feed and water in fully enclosed areas that are protected from wild birds, and removing any spilled feed regularly Putting fencing around outdoor areas where birds are allowed and limiting their access to ponds or areas visited by wild waterfowl Where possible, avoid keeping ducks and geese with other poultry species.

The Government said it is continuing to monitor for incursions of avian flu and is working with the poultry and game bird industries; hen rehoming and pure and traditional poultry breeds stakeholders to help reduce the risk of disease.

Has there been any other incidents of bird flu in the UK?

According to the UK government, the UK has remained free of highly pathogenic avian influenza since September 2017. A low pathogenic H5N3 strain of the disease, which poses no threat to human health, returned in December 2019 and was quickly dealt with by Government action. The UK declared itself free from avian influenza H5N3 in June.

How do birds get it?

It is spread through direct contact with infected birds - dead or alive. Birds excrete the virus in their droppings, eye secretions and saliva.

Some birds will have few or no symptoms, but will spread it to others.

How do people get it?

The biggest risk comes from prolonged and close contact with infected birds. That means farmers who handle poultry are more likely to catch it.

Bird flu is not usually passed from human to human.

But some experts are concerned bird flue may one day mutate and acquire the ability to spread readily in people.

The most infamous flu pandemic - the 1918 Spanish flu, which killed millions - is thought to have come from birds.

A strain called H5N1 recently had experts particularly concerned about a global outbreak and killed hundreds of people worldwide and killed 60% of those it infected.