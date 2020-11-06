A SENIOR police officer has said that people's lives were put at risk during "disgraceful and deplorable" scenes of violence on bonfire night.

Police and firefighters came under attack from gangs of youths throwing stones and fireworks at a series of unauthorised fires across the country.

One officer was struck in the head by a rocket and another was injured by flying glass when his vehicle came under attack from stone-throwing youths.

A number of arrests were made in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Greenock - where riot officers were deployed to confront a mob of troublemakers

A number of separate investigations into the incidents are now underway.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs said: “It is disgraceful and deplorable when officers and staff are subjected to violence during the course of their duties.

“Across the country, the overwhelming majority of the public enjoyed Bonfire Night safely and responsibly and I want to thank them for heeding our advice.

"However, I am disappointed at the level of disorder and anti-social behaviour seen last night. A minority of people’s behaviour has once again put lives at risk. It also places intense pressure on the emergency services and impacts severely on local communities."

In Edinburgh police received reports of anti-social behaviour in Pennywell Place.

A 16-year-old male youth was arrested and is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

In the city's Hay Avenue, officers had to deal with a large group of youths throwing fireworks and bricks at them. A police vehicle was also damaged in this incident.

Officers also attended Arthur’s Seat where groups of youths had gathered with fireworks and a bonfire was alight.

In Glasgow, officers came under attack in Dale Street with youths throwing fireworks at them.

In Kendoon Avenue, police received a report of a vehicle on fire. Officers attended and the police car’s windscreen was smashed, resulting in an officer washing glass from his eye. He continued on duty and one man was arrested.

In Auchmead Road, Greenock, an unauthorised bonfire event resulted in firefighters and officers being attacked as youths threw fireworks and bottles.

Public order officers were deployed to deal with the incident. A 15-year old male youth was arrested and charged. He is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

ACC Mairs added: “The evening of Thursday, 5 November, 2020, saw a number of serious incidents arising throughout Scotland that required Operation Moonbeam resources to support local policing colleagues.

“The majority of these incidents involved young people. To be absolutely clear, such actions are dangerous and cause harm to the public and emergency service workers.

“We will not tolerate such acts and you may not have been arrested last night but rest assured, officers are carrying out follow-up investigations to identify those involved and responsible. Additional officers will continue to be deployed over the coming days to support local divisions.”