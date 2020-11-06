THE SNP has confirmed the majority of its candidates to contest constituencies at May's Holyrood election.
Two seats are still to be determined but will be announced ahead of the party's anuual confernce later this month.
READ MORE: Angus Robertson wins SNP selection battle for Holyrood
List of confirmed SNP candidates for the 2021 Holyrood election
Aberdeen Central – Kevin Stewart
Aberdeen Donside – Jacqueline Dunbar
Aberdeen South and North Kincardine – Audrey Nicoll
Aberdeenshire East – Gillian Martin
Aberdeenshire West – Fergus Mutch
Airdrie & Shotts – Neil Gray
Almond Valley – Angela Constance
Angus North & Mearns – Mairi Gougeon
Angus South – Graeme Dey Ayr – Siobhian Brown
Banffshire & Buchan Coast – Karen Adam
Caithness, Sutherland & Ross – Maree Todd
Carrick, Cumnock & Doon Valley – Elena Whitham
Clackmannanshire & Dunblane – Keith Brown
Clydebank & Milngavie – Marie McNair
Clydesdale – Mairi McAllan
Coatbridge & Chryston – Fulton MacGregor
Cowdenbeath – Annabelle Ewing
Cumbernauld & Kilsyth – Jamie Hepburn
Cunninghame South – Ruth Maguire
Dumbarton – Toni Giugliano
Dumfriesshire – Joan McAlpine
Dundee City East – Shona Robison
Dundee City West – Joe FitzPatrick
Dunfermline – Shirley-Anne Sommerville
East Kilbride – Collette Stevenson
East Lothian – Paul McLellan
Eastwood – Colm Merrick
Edinburgh Central – Angus Robertson
Edinburgh Eastern – Ash Denham
Edinburgh Northern & Leith – Ben Macpherson
Edinburgh Pentlands – Gordon MacDonald
Edinburgh Southern – Catriona MacDonald
Edinburgh Western – Sarah Masson
Ettrick, Roxburgh & Berwickshire – Paul Wheelhouse
Falkirk East – Michelle Thomson
Falkirk West – Michael Matheson
Galloway & West Dumfries – Emma Harper
Glasgow Anniesland – Bill Kidd
Glasgow Cathcart – James Dornan
Glasgow Kelvin – Kaukab Stewart
Glasgow Maryhill & Springburn – Bob Doris
Glasgow Pollok – Humza Yousaf
Glasgow Provan – Ivan McKee
Glasgow Shettleston – John Mason
Glasgow Southside – Nicola Sturgeon
Greenock & Inverclyde – Stuart McMillan
Hamilton, Larkhall & Stonehouse – Christina McKelvie
Inverness & Nairn – Fergus Ewing
Kilmarknock & Irvine Valley – Willie Coffey
Kirkcaldy – David Torrance
Linlithgow – Fiona Hyslop
Mid Fife & Glenrothes – Jenny Gilruth
Midlothian North & Musselburgh – Colin Beattie
Midlothian South, Tweedale & Lauderdale – Christine Grahame
Moray – Richard Lochhead
Motherwell & Wishaw – Clare Adamson
Na h-Eileanan an Iar – Alasdair Allan
North East Fife – Rhuaraidh Fleming
Orkney – Robert Leslie
Pasiley – George Adam
Perthshire North - John Swinney
Perthshire South & Kinross-shire – Jim Fairlie
Renfrewshire South – Tom Arthur
Rutherglen – Clare Haughey
Shetland – Tom Wills
Skye, Lochaber & Badenoch – Kate Forbes
Stirling – Evelyn Tweed
Strathkelvin & Bearsden – Rona Mackay
Uddingston & Bellshill – Stephanie Callaghan
Renfrewshire North & West ended in a tie and will therefore go to a re-ballot.
Ballots remain open in both Argyll & Bute and Cunninghame North.
