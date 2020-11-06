THE SNP has confirmed the majority of its candidates to contest constituencies at May's Holyrood election.

Two seats are still to be determined but will be announced ahead of the party's anuual confernce later this month.

List of confirmed SNP candidates for the 2021 Holyrood election

Aberdeen Central – Kevin Stewart

Aberdeen Donside – Jacqueline Dunbar

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine – Audrey Nicoll

Aberdeenshire East – Gillian Martin

Aberdeenshire West – Fergus Mutch

Airdrie & Shotts – Neil Gray

Almond Valley – Angela Constance

Angus North & Mearns – Mairi Gougeon

Angus South – Graeme Dey Ayr – Siobhian Brown

Banffshire & Buchan Coast – Karen Adam

Caithness, Sutherland & Ross – Maree Todd

Carrick, Cumnock & Doon Valley – Elena Whitham

Clackmannanshire & Dunblane – Keith Brown

Clydebank & Milngavie – Marie McNair

Clydesdale – Mairi McAllan

Coatbridge & Chryston – Fulton MacGregor

Cowdenbeath – Annabelle Ewing

Cumbernauld & Kilsyth – Jamie Hepburn

Cunninghame South – Ruth Maguire

Dumbarton – Toni Giugliano

Dumfriesshire – Joan McAlpine

Dundee City East – Shona Robison

Dundee City West – Joe FitzPatrick

Dunfermline – Shirley-Anne Sommerville

East Kilbride – Collette Stevenson

East Lothian – Paul McLellan

Eastwood – Colm Merrick

Edinburgh Central – Angus Robertson

Edinburgh Eastern – Ash Denham

Edinburgh Northern & Leith – Ben Macpherson

Edinburgh Pentlands – Gordon MacDonald

Edinburgh Southern – Catriona MacDonald

Edinburgh Western – Sarah Masson

Ettrick, Roxburgh & Berwickshire – Paul Wheelhouse

Falkirk East – Michelle Thomson

Falkirk West – Michael Matheson

Galloway & West Dumfries – Emma Harper

Glasgow Anniesland – Bill Kidd

Glasgow Cathcart – James Dornan

Glasgow Kelvin – Kaukab Stewart

Glasgow Maryhill & Springburn – Bob Doris

Glasgow Pollok – Humza Yousaf

Glasgow Provan – Ivan McKee

Glasgow Shettleston – John Mason

Glasgow Southside – Nicola Sturgeon

Greenock & Inverclyde – Stuart McMillan

Hamilton, Larkhall & Stonehouse – Christina McKelvie

Inverness & Nairn – Fergus Ewing

Kilmarknock & Irvine Valley – Willie Coffey

Kirkcaldy – David Torrance

Linlithgow – Fiona Hyslop

Mid Fife & Glenrothes – Jenny Gilruth

Midlothian North & Musselburgh – Colin Beattie

Midlothian South, Tweedale & Lauderdale – Christine Grahame

Moray – Richard Lochhead

Motherwell & Wishaw – Clare Adamson

Na h-Eileanan an Iar – Alasdair Allan

North East Fife – Rhuaraidh Fleming

Orkney – Robert Leslie

Pasiley – George Adam

Perthshire North - John Swinney

Perthshire South & Kinross-shire – Jim Fairlie

Renfrewshire South – Tom Arthur

Rutherglen – Clare Haughey

Shetland – Tom Wills

Skye, Lochaber & Badenoch – Kate Forbes

Stirling – Evelyn Tweed

Strathkelvin & Bearsden – Rona Mackay

Uddingston & Bellshill – Stephanie Callaghan

Renfrewshire North & West ended in a tie and will therefore go to a re-ballot.

Ballots remain open in both Argyll & Bute and Cunninghame North.