JOE Biden is in touching distance of the White House and of becoming America’s 46th President as he led Donald Trump in the final four key swing states.

The Democrat candidate, who would become the oldest president in US history – he turns 78 on November 20 – saw his campaign narrowly overtake the President in Georgia, double his lead in Nevada and maintain a healthy one in Arizona.

Georgia, where officials confirmed a recount would be staged because of the expected closeness of the result, was won by Mr Trump in 2016 by more than 200,000 votes; the Democrats last won there with Bill Clinton in 1992.

A victory in the southern state, which has 16 electoral college votes, would easily put Mr Biden over the line.

Some analysts projected Arizona for the former vice-president, placing him on 264 votes, just six shy of the magic number of 270 electoral college votes to secure victory; Mr Trump meantime was on 214.

In the rust-belt state of Pennsylvania, which the President has to win to stand any chance of securing a second term, his lead, which had been nearly 700,000 on Wednesday, evaporated. By last night, Mr Biden was ahead in the keystone state by more than 12,000 votes.

Jim Kenney, the Democrat Mayor of Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania, said: “What the President needs to do frankly is put his big-boy pants on. He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost and he needs to congratulate the winner just as Jimmy Carter did, just as George HW Bush did, and frankly just as Al Gore did and stop this and let us move forward as a country.”

As the final phase of counting progressed slowly and carefully, the mood in the Democrat camp was rising.

Californian Democrat Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, described Mr Biden as the President-elect and a “unifier” while she denounced Mr Trump as a "domestic enemy".

"This has been a life or death fight for the fate of our democracy," declared Ms Pelosi. "It appears the Trump administration will use its final moments in office in a desperate last step to destroy every possible protection for American health and wellbeing."

Andrew Bates, the Democrat spokesman, quipped: "The United States Government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."

On Wednesday, Mr Trump sparked outrage when he declared he had won the contest, accused the Democrats of trying to steal the vote and called for the voting to stop. The following day he appeared grim-faced in the White House press room, claiming the contest was being rigged against him by a conspiracy of “big tech, big money, the media, pollsters and Democrats”.

ABC, CBS and NBC – America's three main broadcast networks – all cut away from his impromptu press conference while the President was still talking to warn viewers that he had made “a number of false statements".

Mr Biden, meanwhile, appealed for calm during a short address from his home state of Delaware. He used a measured tone to say: “Democracy is sometimes messy; it sometimes requires a little patience”.

Declaring that he had “no doubt” he would eventually be declared the winner, he added: “Each ballot must be counted and that’s what we’re going to see going through now and that’s how it should be.”

On Friday, Mr Trump released a new statement, saying: “We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification and that this is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process.”

He added: “From the beginning, we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn.

“We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.”

Republicans, who had been conspicuous by their silence, began to come forward to denounce the President’s stance.

Pat Toomey, a Republican Senator from Pennsylvania, said: “There is simply no evidence that anybody has shown me, or anyone else I’m aware of, of any kind of corruption or fraud.”

He said counting should continue and praised poll workers and election officials for their efforts in an historic election.

“We have got to let this process play out. Sure, it’s taking a long time because we have a record number, a staggering number of mail-in ballots,” he added.

The sharpest criticism from within Republican circles came from Mitt Romney.

The Utah senator, who was the party’s presidential candidate in 2008, tweeted: “He is wrong to say the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen; doing so damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the Republic and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions.”

As the counting continued, there was a tense atmosphere around the counting centres.

Outside one in Phoenix, Arizona, armed supporters of the President were spotted while in Philadelphia the police revealed they were investigating an alleged plot to attack the city's Pennsylvania Convention Centre, where votes were being counted.

The atmosphere outside the counting house in Clark County in Nevada was less threatening as Trump supporters took part in a prayer vigil, hoping the President could still pull off an unlikely win.