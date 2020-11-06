THE nerve-jangling rollercoaster ride that has become the 2020 US presidential election began with a gentle rise for Joe Biden whose standing in the national polls was a comfortable eight points clear going into Election Day.

In 2016, former First Lady Hillary Clinton was ahead of the bullish anti-politician Donald Trump too as polling day arrived and won nearly three million votes more than her Republican rival. But she still lost.

So, the warning sign about counting chickens was there in neon lights for the 77-year-old Democrat candidate and his campaign team.

This was because the US system uses an electoral college with each state having a certain number of votes based on population, which meant the contest was always going to come down nervously to a few key swing states.

Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin in America’s rust-belt were identified as providing the key to the White House. Four years ago, all but Illinois opted for Trump. This time, however, it would be different.

When the relative quiet of Election Day arrived and the counting began it became clear that The Donald, who had earlier embarked on a last-minute splurge of campaign rallies, was doing much better than the pollsters and media pundits had forecast.

An upset that kept the former reality TV star in office went from an improbability to a possibility. Half of America gulped in disbelief, half grinned with excitement.

Then, Ohio and Florida, early key states, were projected for Trump; the path to a second-term suddenly seemed easier.

Mr Biden tried to steady Democrat jitters. In a speech to a drive-in rally in his home state of Delaware, the former vice-president stressed how there were millions more votes left to count, many postal ballots and early votes from Democrat-leaning areas. Stay calm and be patient was the message.

As the first hours of counting rolled on, it became clear that the swath of postal votes could be the game-changer for Mr Biden.

Because of the coronavirus the Democrat camp had urged its supporters to mail in their ballots while the Republicans encouraged theirs to vote in person.

As the slow returns began to put Mr Biden ahead nerves quickly started to jangle in the White House; the whiff of defeat was in the air.

Then, early Wednesday morning, the President took to the podium in the East Room and delivered a jaw-dropping moment.

Amid a backdrop of America stars and stripes, he told cheering supporters: “We were getting ready to win this election; frankly, we did win this election.”

He warned a “fraud” had been perpetrated on the American nation and vowed to get the US Supreme Court involved to stop the counting. Yet he produced no evidence to back up his charge of wrongdoing.

The Democrats expressed outrage. Mr Biden appeared to reassure his supporters that he remained “on track” for victory and urged the nation to keep calm and count on. One TV reporter accused the President of “castrating democracy”.

On this side of the Atlantic, the shock and horror was equally unrestrained.

Nicola Sturgeon called on Americans to protect the “integrity of democracy” while Keir Starmer insisted the next president “must be the free and fair choice of the American people”. When Boris Johnson was asked to comment on the President’s incendiary remarks, he diplomatically decided to take the Fifth Amendment and kept mum.

Then, came one of many decisive moments when Wisconsin, one of those rust-belt states Trump took in 2016, was projected for Biden. In the White House, the President supposedly erupted when his favourite TV channel, Fox News, echoed the projection. Trump, it was said, phoned the channel's owner Rupert Murdoch and screamed down the line. His camp demanded a recount.

As the counting progressed at what seemed glacial speed, the President was told that his early lead of 690,000 in Pennsylvania, which had a significant 20 votes in the electoral college, was dropping fast as the postal ballots were counted. In Philadelphia, Biden had quickly snapped up 80% of the vote.

Rudi Guiliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, tweeted: “En route to Philadelphia with legal team. Massive cheating. @realDonaldTrump up by 550,000 with 75% counted. Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it!”

However, as the Trump camp fired off legal challenges left, right and centre, the Republican Party was conspicuous by its silence in rallying round their leader.

Over at Democrat HQ Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager, insisted that it was now clear their man would be the next president.

“Joe Biden now has won more votes than any presidential candidate in history and we’re still counting; over 140 million votes have been counted so far, with more than 72m of those votes going to vice-president Biden.”

She insisted Trump “knows he is losing” and had chosen to “push a failing strategy, designed to prevent people’s votes from being counted”.

Meanwhile, election-watchers continued to ask: “Are we there yet?”

The counts in the four key swing states - Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania - continued to progress at a frustratingly slow pace. As one official insisted: “At this stage, accuracy is more important than speed.”

As Wednesday passed into Thursday the numbers continued to narrow in the key states. Many broadcasters and analysts confidently gave Arizona to Biden, putting him just six short of the magic 270 number to declare victory.

But as the hours rolled by, Trump was slowly eating into the Biden lead in the Grand Canyon state. Outside the counting centre in Phoenix, armed supporters of the President appeared.

However, the momentum towards the White House was still firmly with the Democrats as the Trump lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania continued to fall.

As tension mounted Trump, who had spent all day hunkered down in the East Wing of the White House with his advisers, turned up very late on Wednesday night in the press room, where he again attacked the electoral system and claimed he and the American people were the victims of electoral fraud. But this time the bullishness had gone; the President seemed beaten.

He insisted the contest was being rigged against him by a conspiracy of “big tech, big money, the media, pollsters and Democrats”.

ABC, CBS and NBC – America's three main broadcast networks – all cut away while the President was still talking and warned viewers that he had made “a number of false statements". CNN aired the full speech but its anchor, Anderson Cooper, likened Trump to an “obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun realising his time was over”.

A grim-faced Trump left the press room, taking no questions from reporters.

Later, his son, Donald Junior, would emulate the hyperbole of his father to insist his dad was indefatigable and fought every election “to the death”.

Thursday passed into Friday and the numbers kept narrowing. By late morning, the inevitable happened: Biden took a narrow lead in Georgia of around 1,000 votes. And then another bigger jolt on the rollercoaster, Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania, which by early evening had risen to 12,000 votes. The keystone state was living up to its name.

Then, more good news for Biden. He had doubled his lead in Nevada to 22,000.

The Trump camp demanded recounts and the President resorted again to his favourite medium, Twitter, to insist the "US Supreme Court should decide!"

But, given the numbers, it seemed clear Biden was now knocking hard on the door of the White House.

Democrats could hardly contain their excitement. Party spokesman Andrew Bates quipped: "The United States Government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."

Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, described Biden as the President-elect and a “unifier” while she denounced Trump as a "domestic enemy".

"This has been a life or death fight for the fate of our democracy," she claimed. "It appears the Trump administration will use its final moments in office in a desperate last step to destroy every possible protection for American health and wellbeing."

Republicans began slowly to emerge not to praise Caesar but to bury him.

Utah senator Mitt Romney, the former Republican presidential candidate, tweeted Trump was within his rights to request recounts and seek investigations into alleged malpractice “where evidence exists”.

But he added: “He is wrong to say the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen; doing so damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the Republic and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions.”

As the last votes were carefully and scrupulously counted across the four key states, tension continued to mount. Police in Philadelphia revealed they were investigating an alleged plot to attack the city's Pennsylvania Convention Centre, where votes were being counted.

Seventy-two hours from Election Day and America continued to hold its breath as the waiting game went on and on.

So, is the Trump era finally coming to an end?

By last night, it looked like it despite all the sound and fury of the President’s impending legal challenges.

But hold on. There has been a suggestion the 45th President, rebooted, might stand again in 2024.

America and the rest of us might not have seen the last of The Donald. We may have to board the emotional rollercoaster of a Trump campaign once again.