Remembrance Sunday will be different than ever this year as public gathering restrictions and travel restrictions are imposed across the country.

However, this does not mean that it will go unmarked.

Speaking at her daily press conference on Friday, the First Minister noted that she will be laying a wreath at the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle.

Across the country, services at places of worship will still take place, though with restrictions on the numbers of attendees depending on which tier you’re in.

Ms Sturgeon has instead insisted that people go to their doorsteps and observe the silence from home.

How should I observe Remembrance Sunday?





Nicola Sturgeon is encouraging everybody, from the safety from their own doorsteps, to observe the two-minute’s silence at 11 o’clock on Sunday, and on Remembrance Day itself.

Giant poppies painted on the side of the Bathgate Pyramids next to the M8 in West Lothian ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

What has Nicola Sturgeon said about it?





Nicola Sturgeon Sturgeon said:

"These are always hugely important occasions for our country.

"So all of us really regret the fact that – because of Covid-19 – the commemorations this year will have to be very different.

"At the moment, in areas of Scotland under levels 2, 3 or 4, outdoor events and gatherings are not permitted.

"That obviously means many local and national events will not be able to take place this year – or will be significantly scaled back.

"That is absolutely necessary, in order to stop the virus from spreading."

What are the rules for places of worship?





Places of worship should not admit more than 50 people in total, regardless of venue size and usual capacity for levels 0-3 and no more than 20 people at level 4, as set out in the strategic framework.

A place of worship may be able to organise an outdoor worship event, with a maximum total of 200 people, in line with outdoor live event guidance.

This is subject to guidance within the strategic framework which states that no outdoor events can take place at level 2 upwards.

For example:

Level 0

Open – indoor restricted numbers (50)

Outdoor worship restricted to 200

Level 1

Open – restricted numbers (50)

Outdoor worship restricted to 200

Level 2

Open – restricted numbers (50)

Level 3

Open – restricted numbers (50)

Level 4

Open with restricted numbers (20 people)

What are the rules for meeting other households to observe remembrance?





At this time you should not meet anyone who is not in your household indoors in your home or in their home.

Level 0

8/3 indoors (in-home socialising permitted) i.e. max 8 people from 3 households

15/5 outdoors

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 15 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 5 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

Level 1

No in-home socialising

6/2 outdoors

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

Level 2

No in-home socialising

6/2 outdoors and in public places, e.g. hospitality settings i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

Level 3

No in-home socialising

6/2 outdoors and in public places, e.g. hospitality settings i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

Level 4

No in-home socialising

6/2 outdoors and in public places i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

Your area's tiers:

Aberdeen City - 2

Aberdeenshire - 2

Angus - 2

Argyll and Bute - 2

Clackmannanshire - 3

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - 1

Dumfries and Galloway - 2

Dundee City - 3

East Ayrshire - 3

East Dunbartonshire - 3

East Lothian - 3

East Renfrewshire - 3

Edinburgh City - 3

Falkirk - 3

Fife - 2

Glasgow City - 3

Highland - 1

Inverclyde - 3

Midlothian - 3

Moray - 1

North Ayrshire - 3

North Lanarkshire - 3

Orkney Islands - 1

Perth and Kinross - 2

Renfrewshire - 3

Scottish Borders - 2

Shetland Islands - 1

South Ayrshire -3

South Lanarkshire - 3

Stirling - 3

West Dunbartonshire - 3

West Lothian - 3

You can also check the rules by postcode here.