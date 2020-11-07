RISHI Sunak has been urged to make another U-turn by making an increase to Universal Credit permanent.

THE SNP has repeated calls for the Chancellor to keep the £20 increase to the welfare payment, arguing it is essential for the most deprived people across the country.

It comes after Mr Sunak was forced toextend the full furlough scheme until March next year, weeks after saying it was not possible and that people could no be given “false hope” they still had work.

He had told MPs that the government must protect “viable” jobs when he planned to introduce a replacement to the furlough scheme on November 1.

But on Thursday he confirmed the original scheme, which pays 8- per cent of staff wages, would be kept until March, with a review being carried out in January.

TThe SNP’s Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Neil Gray MP said: “The UK is in the grip of a growing Tory unemployment crisis. It is crucial that the Chancellor’s next U-turn is to boost household incomes by making the £20 uplift to Universal Credit permanent and extending it to legacy benefits - so that people are not left struggling to get by.

“Time is fast running out and struggling families, through no fault of their own, face further hardship if the Tory government does not do the right thing.”

So far the Treasury has committed to keeping the £20 increase to universal credit until March, however has resisted calls to make it permanent or extend it to other benefits.

A UK Government spokesman said: “We are wholly committed to supporting the lowest paid families, boosting welfare support by £9.3 billion in response to the pandemic as well as introducing income protection schemes, mortgage holidays and additional support for renters and constantly keep these measures under review.

”Scotland has significant welfare powers and can top-up existing benefits, pay discretionary payments and create entirely new benefits altogether.”