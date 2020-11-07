The Scottish Government has announced a ban on non-UK citizens coming from Denmark amid concerns over a new coronavirus strain.

It comes as the UK Government is also imposing immigration powers against foreign visitors from Denmark in the wake of widespread outbreaks of coronavirus in the country’s mink farms.

All non-British national or resident travellers who have been in or transited through Denmark in the last 14 days will be denied entry into the UK.

Denmark was added to Scotland’s travel quarantine list, with Nicola Sturgeon announcing the move at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Friday, minutes before it came into effect at 12.30pm.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “These steps are a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of a variant strain of coronavirus which we are still in the early stages of learning about. The decision has been taken on clinical advice to help further safeguard public health and keep communities safe.”

A new strain of Covid that has come from mink in Denmark is causing concern. If you are a UK resident returning home from Denmark you - and your household - MUST isolate for 14 days. Visitors from Denmark are not able to enter the UK at all for now. https://t.co/FJS6qHRq4S — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 7, 2020

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said: “This is a new strain and it is appropriate that we err on the side of caution. We do not want to see transmission of this strain in this country and it is imperative that anybody who has recently travelled from Denmark, and their household, should self-isolate for 14 days and follow the guidance laid out by the Scottish Government. If needed, they should contact NHS 24.”

The Danish government said a mutation of the coronavirus had been found in 12 people infected by minks, which farmers have been ordered to cull en masse, but experts said the significance of any variant strain and its effect on humans was unclear because it was yet to be studied.

Denmark is the world’s largest mink fur exporter and produces an estimated 17 million furs per year.

The Danish government has ordered the cull of all 15 million minks bred in the country’s 1,139 mink farms.

British nationals or residents who are returning to the UK either directly or indirectly from the country are now required to self-isolate along with all other members of their household, until two weeks have passed since they were last there.

A spokeswoman from the UK Department for Transport said: “Unlike other travel to the UK, there will be no exemptions to this quarantine policy.

“Anyone who has returned from Denmark within the last two weeks will be contacted to ensure they complete the self-isolation needed to ensure the virus does not spread across the UK.

“The UK Government is working closely with international partners to understand the changes in the virus that have been reported in Denmark and we are conducting a programme of further research here in the UK to inform our risk assessments.”

The travel ban and extra requirements will be reviewed after a week, the department added.

“Decisions on border measures and travel advice can be changed rapidly if necessary to help stop the spread of the disease and further announcements regarding freight will be made later today,” the spokeswoman said.