White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Meadows attended a White House party on election night and was seen attending without a mask.
He was last seen in public on Wednesday morning as the president addressed the nation claiming victory in the US election.
The diagnosis was confirmed on Friday by two senior White House officials.
According to reports, 28 people connected to the Trump administration or their contacts have tested positive for COVID-19 in late September or early October.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Mr Trump's adviser Chris Christie and others have all tested positive for the virus.
The US reported a third straight daily record for new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
More than 127,000 infections were reported in 24 hours, as well as 1,149 deaths.
