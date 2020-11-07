There have been 1,596 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 39 deaths in the same period.

106 were in intensive care yesterday with the virus with a further 1,245 in the hospital.

29,644 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results – 6.3% of these were positive

Yesterday, the Scottish Government reported 1,072 new cases with 31 new reported deaths.

The increase in cases is 48.9% up on the 1,072 new cases announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Friday.

The number of deaths registered of patients who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days is an increase of eight on Friday’s 31.

A record-high number of test results were reported on Saturday, with the 29,644 total across UK and Scottish government testing programmes beating the previous high of 27,246 from September 2.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Waring of 'new strain of Covid' as Scotland bans Denmark visitors over mink Covid-19 fears

In total 1,033,981 people in Scotland have been tested for Covid-19.

The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,596 to 72,328.

Over 3,000 people have died in Scotland as a result of the virus.

1,033,981 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus



The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,596 to 72,328



Sadly 39 more patients who tested positive have died (3,036 in total)



Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/Pi9miblbYU — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 7, 2020

The latest figures come as Scotland added Denmark to the quarantine list.

The Danish government said a mutation of the virus had been found in 12 people infected by minks, which farmers have been ordered to cull en masse, but experts said the significance of any variant strain and its effect on humans was unclear because it was yet to be studied.