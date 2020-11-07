Ellen Weintraub of the Federal Election Commission has said that there is no evidence "of any kind of voter fraud" in the US 2020 election.

She made the claims speaking on CNN after another flurry of unsubstantiated claims from President Donald Trump.

The US president took to Twitter writing: "Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED..."

His tweets carried a warning on Twitter with the social media giant limiting the tweet as "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process"

Speaking on CNN the Federal Election Commission commissioner said there is “no evidence” of voter fraud in the US.

She said: “State and local officials and poll workers throughout the country really stepped up. And there have been very few complaints about how this election has run.

“Very few substantiated complaints, let me put it that way. There is no evidence of any kind of voter fraud.

“There is no evidence of illegal votes being cast. In fact, and you don’t have to take my word for it because people throughout the country, nonpartisan election experts, have come out and hailed this election and how it was run.

“If you want to look at the state of Pennsylvania, which the president seems to be focused on, Senator (Pat) Toomey has come out and said he has seen no evidence of fraud there. The Republican leader of the state senate there has also said he has seen no evidence of fraud.”

She added: “There really has been no evidence of fraud. None of the complaints have attached any evidence of fraud. Really we should feel very proud of ourselves.”

The former prime minister of Denmark also offered Donald Trump some advice on on how to leave office with "honour".