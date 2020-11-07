Joe Biden has won the 2020 US election, with the Democrat projected to become the 46th president of the United States.

The Democrat is projected to become the 46th President of the United States after winning the state of Pennsylvania to surpass the 270 electoral college votes needed for victory.

Biden will be joined by his running mate Kamala Harris in the White House as she makes history as the first female, black, and Indian-American vice president.

With his projected victory, Joe Biden becomes the oldest man ever elected to the White House.

The former vice president was called as the winner of Pennsylvania on Saturday, meaning he had an insurmountable lead in the race for the White House.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

By winning Pennsylvania, Joe Biden has won the vote to become the next president, pending any legal challenges.

Winning the vote in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona – three states which voted for Mr Trump in 2016 – opened up a number of pathways to the presidency for the democratic candidate.

President Donald Trump made a series of unsubstantiated allegations to claim he is being cheated out of re-election, while Mr Biden had called for calm as votes in key battleground states were counted well past November 3.

For the first time in 28 years, an incumbent US president has failed to secure a second term in the White House.

