A host of UK politicians have congratulated Joe Biden after he was projected to be elected as the next president of the United States.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led the congratulations tweeting: “Congratulations from Scotland to President-Elect Joe Biden and to history-making Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.”

Congratulations from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 to President-Elect Joe Biden and to history-making Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris 🇺🇸 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 7, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, adding: “The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election victory, saying it “gives great hope to progressives here in Scotland and around the world”.

In a series of tweets, he said: “The integrity of democracy demands this result is recognised in America and internationally.

“The Prime Minister must arrange an early call with President-elect Biden to officially acknowledge this result and congratulate him on an historic achievement.

“In the UK, Boris Johnson must reflect on his own reputation as ‘Britain Trump’.

“His extreme Brexit policies, and decision to align himself so closely with the narrow politics of Donald Trump have left the Tory Prime Minister increasingly isolated on the world stage.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated Joe Biden on his projected victory.

“He ran a campaign on the values that we in the United Kingdom share – decency, integrity, compassion and strength,” Sir Keir tweeted.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden on his election as President of the United States of America. He ran a campaign on the values that we in the United Kingdom share – decency, integrity, compassion and strength. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 7, 2020

“And I want to congratulate @KamalaHarris on being elected Vice-President, the first woman of colour to take that role.

“Their victory is one for hope and unity over dishonesty and division. Millions of Americans of all backgrounds and ages have come together to vote for a better, more optimistic future.

“This is also an important moment for the world. It is a chance to reassert America’s place as a force for good on the world stage. A nation that will work with Britain and other allies to defeat this pandemic and fight climate change.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats have always shared Labour’s values and the links between our two parties remain strong.

“I am looking forward to building on this and forging an even stronger relationship between the UK and the USA.”

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your well-deserved win. London looks forward to working with you — it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls. 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/oZoCDvtT9v — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 7, 2020

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: “Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your well-deserved win. “London looks forward to working with you — it’s time to get back to building bridges, not walls.”

Congratulations to @JoeBiden on winning the presidential election in a record turnout. And to @KamalaHarris; the first female, black and Indian-American to hold the country’s 2nd highest office. Look forward to working with you to build on the strong links between Wales and USA. — Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) November 7, 2020

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford tweeted: “Congratulations to @JoeBiden on winning the presidential election in a record turnout. “And to @KamalaHarris; the first female, black and Indian-American to hold the country’s 2nd highest office. “Look forward to working with you to build on the strong links between Wales and USA.”