Joe Biden has told his fellow Americans that it is time to "unite and heal" after he was named the 46th president of the nation.

The president-elect took to social media to thank his supporters and released a statement.

In his statement he said: “I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.

“We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Vice-president elect, Kamala Harris, who will make history by becoming the first female VP wrote on social media: This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.