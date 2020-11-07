CNN political commentator Van Jones broke down in tears at the news that Joe Biden was elected.

In an emotional address to views, he cited policy from Donald Trump, George Floyd and the state of the nation.

Reacting to the news following CNN projecting Biden as the next president of the United States, former Obama advisor Van Jones said: "It's easier to be a parent. It's easier to be a dad.

"It's easier to tell your kids character matters, telling the truth matters - being a good person matters."

Today is a good day.

It’s easier to be a parent this morning.

Character MATTERS.

Being a good person MATTERS.

This is a big deal.



It’s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff — but it comes back around.



He added: "It's easier for a lot of people. If you are a Muslim in this country, you don't have to worry that the president doesn't want you here."

Many took to social media to praise Jones for his comment with one user writing: "Van, you crushed me with your statement. I haven't stopped crying since you made it. You are an outstanding Father and American. I will never forget this moment with you. Real. Human. How it should be. I can't thank you enough."

Another added: "God bless you and god bless the American people who made this day possible."

