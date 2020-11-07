CNN political commentator Van Jones broke down in tears at the news that Joe Biden was elected.
In an emotional address to views, he cited policy from Donald Trump, George Floyd and the state of the nation.
Reacting to the news following CNN projecting Biden as the next president of the United States, former Obama advisor Van Jones said: "It's easier to be a parent. It's easier to be a dad.
READ MORE: US election 2020: Joe Biden wins US presidential election
"It's easier to tell your kids character matters, telling the truth matters - being a good person matters."
Today is a good day.— Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 7, 2020
It’s easier to be a parent this morning.
Character MATTERS.
Being a good person MATTERS.
This is a big deal.
It’s easy to do it the cheap way and get away with stuff — but it comes back around.
Today is a good day.#PresidentBiden#VotersDecided pic.twitter.com/h8YgZK4nmk
He added: "It's easier for a lot of people. If you are a Muslim in this country, you don't have to worry that the president doesn't want you here."
Many took to social media to praise Jones for his comment with one user writing: "Van, you crushed me with your statement. I haven't stopped crying since you made it. You are an outstanding Father and American. I will never forget this moment with you. Real. Human. How it should be. I can't thank you enough."
READ MORE: US president election: Politicians congratulate Joe Biden on US election win
Another added: "God bless you and god bless the American people who made this day possible."
Many fans of the US network have been sharing memes over the use of the "magic wall" with numerous tweets sent about John King.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment