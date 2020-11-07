US vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, has shared a video of the moment that she called Joe Biden after they won the US election. 

Mr Biden's victory over Republican incumbent Donald Trump was confirmed after he won the state of Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden’s running mate is one of the party’s most prominent figures and launched her own bid to become president last year.

By winning Pennsylvania, Joe Biden has won the vote to become the next president, pending any legal challenges.

Winning the vote in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona – three states which voted for Mr Trump in 2016 – opened up a number of pathways to the presidency for the democratic candidate.

She will make history by becoming the first female, black, and Indian-American vice president.