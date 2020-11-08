THE LEADER of the Scottish Conservatives is calling for a reform of the House of Lords to be fairer to Scots and those from other devolved nations.

Douglas Ross said the parliament’s second chamber needed a radical rethink, and a move away from its current London-centric membership.

The MP, who is hoping to become an MSP and move from Westminster to Holyrood next May, acknowledged that many Scots felt “disconnected” with the Union after the way Brexit had been handled.

He said that there had been no “consensus” about how do deliver Brexit, and instead the “winner takes all approach” from his party leaders had harmed the Union.

Part of his plan to unite the country includes ensuring that Scotland has more representation in the House of Lords, arguing that it makes no sense for hereditary peers and the Church of England to have more input into UK legislation than the Scottish Government

Mr Ross spoke to the Herald on Sunday following a keynote speech earlier this week on why the union of the United Kingdom was special. It was the first major speech he has made since taking over as Scottish Conservative leader in August.

He has previously acknowledged that the case for Scottish independence was being made better in Westminster than it was in Scotland itself.

Mr Ross said that giving Scots more of a say in the House of Lords was “another way we can ensure Scotland’s voice is heard in the UK Parliament”.

He said: “We [should] ensure that, going forward there is a proper representation in the House of Lords, regardless of who people appoint.

“You can have lists going to the House of Lords that have a lot of people from Scotland on, and some with none. And I just want to make sure there’s more consistent representation of Scotland in the revising chamber of the UK Parliament.”

Pointing to the high proportion of Lords members who are resident in South East England, Mr Ross said that the distribution of peerages should be more equally divided throughout the country.

He explained: “ The thing I find most unfair is the fact that over 40 per cent of the current members of the House of Lords live in London and the South East.

“Regional and national representation is something that is, at the moment, just determined not on where someone’s from, but where that person, who is nominated by one or two individuals, where they stay at the time.

“I think it would be better to have more recognised representation from Scotland and other parts of the UK, not just Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland but also in some areas in the north of England where you’ve got mayoralties and they don’t have as much representation as hereditary peers do at the moment, and members of the Church of England.”

Asked if he would support a quota system whereby there must be specific number of people from each region of the UK ennobled, and how their citizenship would be defined, Mr Ross said that he “did not want to pretend I have all the answers” but added: “I do think it’s something that should be looked at.”

While countless governments have vowed to reform the Lords, few have succeeded in making progress.

The last major change to its structure was in 1999 when the Labour Government removed more than 600 hereditary peerages, leaving 92 in place for “future reform”. They remain today.

In 2012 the coalition government announced it was dropping plans to reform the lords, and in 2014 a new act was passed making it possible to resign from the Lords and for peers to be expelled.

Part of the reason for continuous attempts to reform the Lords is the cost - each peer is paid £300 for every day they attend - as well as the urgent need for renovation work to be carried out across Westminster.

In January this year the Prime Minister suggested that York or even Birmingham could be the new home for the second chamber.

As the Lords is often seen by the public an needlessly expensive adjunct to Parliament, commitment to reform it is thought to go down well with voters.

Mr Ross, who is also a professional referee, said there would be substantial opportunity to look at reform options in more detail when the Government launches its promised constitution, democracy and rights commission.

The commission, which is supposed to examine Royal Prerogative, the House of Lords, the courts, judicial review and access to justice for ordinary people, was meant to be launched within Boris Johnson’s first year as Prime Minister and formed part of the Tory manifesto in December 2019.

Concerns have been raised that the plans are being quietly sidelined, however Mr Ross insisted they had merely been delayed as a result of the all-encompassing coronavirus pandemic.

He explained: “Obviously that’s been pushed back because of Covid and dealing with the pandemic, but when that commission calls for evidence, then the Scottish Conservatives will put forward proposals to ensure there’s always representation in the House of Lords from Scotland.”

Asked to explain why members of the public often have such a dim view of the House of Lords and the work of its 797 members, Mr Ross said most people do not see what goes on from day to day, except if a peer makes a gaffe.

He said: “If you don’t watch watch every single minute and hour of Lords proceedings, you tend to only see the bits where someone falls asleep during a speech.

“If you look at anything on social media with the House of Lords, it is normally when [the Peers] can’t work their Zoom, or they’ve fallen asleep, or they start swearing because they think the camera has gone off. That’s all people see.

“Then people think ‘Well why do we send people down to fall asleep on the benches?’

“That’s understandable. And the fact they get a daily allowance etc, that does give people a negative view on it.

“But if you look at the work they do in the committee and in the chamber to go through the detail of the legislation we pass in the House of Commons, to try and improve it from their point of view, then there is really important work done.”

Along with an increase in regional representation, Mr Ross said he would support a downsizing of the House, acknowledging that there are members who do not need to be there.

He said: “When you’ve got more than 800 members of the House of Lords, I’m also in favour of reducing the size of it.

“It’s bigger than our democratically elected House of Commons, and you could go through a number of people here and probably suggest they should or shouldn’t be there.

“I would say that we do take in people who have excellent experience, whether it’s in business, in science, in a whole range of different areas that are really useful additions to the debate.

“I also find it in the House of Lords despite it still being partisan with Labour, LibDem, Conservative and the cross-benchers, there is more freedom for people to speak their minds there than we see in Holyrood or in Westminster. That’s a good thing as well.”

One member he does think should be there is his colleague and former Scottish Tory leader, Ruth Davidson, who will be ennobled in May next year.

Despite her peerage being used as an attack tool by the First Minister, Mr Ross said he thinks she will make an excellent addition to the revising chamber.

He explained: “Ruth will take the same passion and enthusiasm to the House of Lords that she has displayed in Holyrood.

“She’s also a long-time supporter of reform to the House of Lords and will be able to influence that from within.”