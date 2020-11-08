Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have taken to the stage in Delaware to give victory speeches after their success in the US elections.
Ms Harris and Mr Biden took to the stage in Wilmington, Delaware, just hours after they had clinched victory in a closely fought election by winning the key battleground of Pennsylvania.
Here are some of the best images from the celebration:
