Donald Trump’s attempt to remain at the White House turned to farce as as his legal team ended up having to hold a press conference outside a landscape gardening firm.

Instead of the Four Seasons hotel in Philadelphia, it ended up at Four Season Total Landscaping, a business which is placed between an adult book store and a crematorium in the outskirts of the city.

Mr Trump had put out in a now deleted tweet that there would be a “Big press conference” at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia.

To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel. — Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020

As the still incumbent president played golf and continued to say the election was stolen from him, the luxury Four Seasons hotel had to make clear that it was not involved in the Rudy Giuliani press conference.

The event eventually went ahead in the car park of the garden centre.

The unusual location and confusion has been meat and drink on social media with thousands including comedians lapping the situation weighing in with jokes and memes.

READ MORE: US presidential election: Joe Biden vows to 'unify' country in victory speech

The press conference was held at roughly the same time multiple media outlets declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Some compared the bizarre occasion to something from a political satire such as the BBC's Thick Of It or the US twist on the comedy Veep.

Mr Trump insisted that the election was "far from over," and at the press conference Mr Giuliani said that the president would not concede the race, claiming without evidence that hundreds of thousands of ballots are in question.

"Trump won't concede," he said.

“Networks don’t get to decide elections,” Mr Giuliani said.

On being told by a reporter that Joe Biden had just been declared the winner of the election he responded: “Don’t be ridiculous.”

READ MORE: What happens if Donald Trump doesn't concede the US election?