A new outbreak of coronavirus cases has been identified on one of Scotland's islands, one week after the first major Covid-19 outbreak in the Western Isles was declared officially over.

NHS Western Isles last night confirmed that three positive cases had been identified, with one patient self-isolating in Lewis and remaining two self isolating outwith the Western Isles.

It comes one week after the first outbreak in the Western Isles was declared officially over by health chiefs - during which more than 50 people were infected, one person died and more than 280 were asked to self-isolate.

No new cases had been identified for a period of two weeks.

Meanwhile, a CalMac ferry has been cancelled so that it can undergo a “deep clean” after a member of the crew tested positive for coronavirus.

A CalMac spokesperson said: "Due to a member of crew from MV Isle of Lewis having tested positive for Covid-19 (after having left the vessel on 4 November), as a precautionary measure we are taking the vessel out of service resulting in the cancellation of Sunday's 08:00 sailing from Castlebay to Oban.

"The vessel will be sailing empty to Oban to eliminate any possible risk to members of the public.

"Once in Oban, the vessel will undergo a deep clean undertaken by specialist contractors, with a replacement crew provided for those members of crew who were in close contact with the member of crew who tested positive (none of whom are showing symptoms and all of whom are self isolating in their cabins).

"The vessel should then be able to resume service Sunday afternoon from Oban to Castlebay, however there may be a delay in departure time (this will be confirmed closer to the time through the usual channels)."

In a message to residents, NHS Western Isles Chief Executive, Gordon Jamieson said: “Unfortunately today we have a small cluster of positive covid-19 cases identified.

One individual is self-isolating in Lewis, and two other individuals are self-isolating elsewhere, but not in the Western Isles.

Our Test and Protect system is fully underway and has been fully active all day in terms of contact tracing. This work is ongoing as I speak.

As more details and facts become available, you will be kept up-to-date. It is very early on in this cluster outbreak, and I would ask you to continue to follow the rules, and if you develop any symptoms please self-isolate immediately - and I cannot stress immediately enough - and book a test.”