EVERY week, another commentator joins those of us who think this whole coronavirus response is out of all proportion. And every week, a string of people make the same comment: Why are you ignoring the science? More conscientious people then cite various points of science. Many make persuasive arguments.

I'd like to turn that question on its head. Why are you ignoring everything other than the science? Why ignore the ruination of so many businesses? Why ignore the loss of livelihoods? Why ignore the depressed, the other patients, the mental health professionals, the GPs, the cancer doctors, the sociologists, the economists, the young, the old not allowed any visitors? Who said only epidemiologists and mathematicians be allowed a say?

Every week, people blame the virus. This awful virus has caused havoc. This monstrous virus has closed down industries. This terrible virus has caused businesses to teeter towards extinction.

No. This awful virus makes some people ill. This awful virus kills some people. This awful virus leaves some people with post-viral fatigue. This awful virus causes a strain to health services. This awful virus does not end industries and arbitrarily close pubs and eateries at 10pm, or 6pm. This awful virus does not send out P45s, or ban outdoor sports. Humans, trying to think how best to combat this awful virus, do that.

At what point do we say: these costs are too high? Do we wait until it is clear that the human cost of forced closures is worse than Covid? Democracy also suffers: agreements made on the QT and contracts handed out without proper scrutiny.

Distancing, yes. Handwashing, of course. Masks, fine. PPE for workers exposed, certainly. Protect and provide for people at risk – food, medical provisions and support delivered to doors – and test and trace, but do not kill all business. Do not increase the gap between rich and poor. Do not leave the young with a millstone they will take decades to turn.

Where's the science that shows the risks of outdoor sports with sensible precautions outweigh the benefits? Why a blanket ban on outdoor meetings, arts and music?

How many people die on global roads every year? 1.35 million. Imagine your only remit is to cut road deaths. Lots of solutions are mooted. One that will guarantee no further deaths is to ban the driving of cars. Do you do that?

We can all focus on a single thing in life. If your aim is to save the black-and-white ruffed lemur, you might push your cause to the detriment of a broader balance of wildlife and biodiversity. You need numbers up. You need to demonstrate your hard work is working. You need to secure funding for next year. This is one highlighted problem with species-specific conservation: one species is protected and promoted, and another one, out of the picture, suffers.

The same thing happens when we analyse data considering only a single, specific parameter. We see something definitive, in isolation, and the solution seems clear as day – you can't argue with facts. Yet zoom out a moment, and you see another petri dish, or another human trying to work out how to afford the mortgage and the food shop, or a young person desperate with depression, or an operation delayed, or a WhatsApp group of employees speculating as to who'll be made redundant or whether their company will survive. Is there a bottomless pit to pay for all this? The purse of tomorrow's child?

When society as a whole focuses on a single aspect of life – and death – it is myopic. Yes, if our sole aim in life is to have no more deaths from Covid, then we'll get closer to that if we lock ourselves in windowless rooms. At least a tiered approach is more sensible.

Some of these impacts – job losses, economic turmoil, depression, delayed treatments – would happen anyway as a result of Covid, with health departments stretched thinner than usual and with requirements to minimise transmission. But much of the impact would be vastly reduced if only we could learn to accept that viruses – and deaths – are part of life. We do what we can, but only at reasonable costs. (In Yemen, where there is really is a crisis, it's a different picture.)

People die every day, from all manner of causes. The "save lives" mantra, repeated ad infinitum, is meaningless. Of course we'd all vote for saving lives. Who wouldn't? But it's not that simple. Which lives are we choosing to save? Those who believe stringent measures and prolonged lockdowns aren't the answer aren't all heartless fascists who don't care about the elderly and the vulnerable. They aren't denying what a gruesome critter that spiky little virus is. They get it. They just look around, and can't fathom that it warrants all this additional pain and misery – much of it avoidable.

