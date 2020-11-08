Motorists were advised to "approach with care" after a severe accident on one of Scotland's major motorways this morning.
A section of the M9 near Stirling became partially blocked following an accident between junction 9 for M80 and junction 10 for the A84 Craigforth.
❗️NEW⌚️11.28#M9 N/B J9 - J10— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 8, 2020
Partially blocked by an RTC.
Police are on scene, no particular delays at this time but please approach with care.@SETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/KLBYMZekhZ
Traffic Scotland confirmed police are on the scene, and urged motorists to approach the area with care.
Traffic Scotland have since updated drivers that vehicles are now on the hard shoulder and all lanes are running.
Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.
