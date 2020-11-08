Twitter has issued content warnings on 19 of Donald Trump’s tweets since Election Day.

The US president, who lost the US election to Joe Biden, took to the social media platform with a series of angry tweets alleging, without evidence, that the US presidential election was being stolen away from him by opponents.

Twitter took to the unusual step of flagging warnings on the tweets that the comments on the platform of the president contained information about the election that may be "misleading".

A warning on many tweets on the president’s timeline reads: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy. More here: https://t.co/k6OkjNXEAm — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 4, 2020

As well as facing a warning, Trump also retweeted a comment that also was “disputed”

Donald Trump has faced mockery after his campaign held a press conference at a local garden centre in Pennsylvania after earlier appearing to claim it would be held at a luxury hotel.

In a since-deleted tweet, Mr Trump had said there would be a “big press conference” at the “Four Seasons” on Saturday morning local time.

Donald Trump Jr has also been using the platform to promote views and faced criticism after tweeting “70 million p***ed off republicans and not one city burned to the ground”

It has been reported that Donald Trump will lose Twitter privileges he has as a world leader in January.

Twitter applies special policies to world leaders leaving rule-breaking content online if there’s “a clear public interest value to keeping the tweet on the service.”

It is unclear if Tweets deleted by the president since election day had warnings on them before being removed, and the 19 tweets refers purely to tweets from the main account and not replies.