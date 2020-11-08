The nation paused today at 11am to observe the two-minute silence, marking a very different Remembrance Sunday than usual, as the coronavirus pandemic saw the cancellation of traditional events and parades across the country.

In Edinburgh, a closed national service of remembrance was held at the Scottish National War Memorial within Edinburgh Castle.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen and the people of Scotland by the Lord Provost and Lord Lieutenant of the City of Edinburgh, Frank Ross, and the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, respectively.

Senior representatives of the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force were also amongst the wreath laying party, which totalled only 22 people due to social distancing requirements and the numbers permitted within places of worship.

Around Scotland, thousands of veterans, serving military personnel and members of the public took to their doorsteps to observe the two-minute silence in a moving tribute to the fallen.

Speaking at the national service of remembrance, the First Minister said: “Remembrance Sunday is an opportunity for all of us to take time to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

"It allows us a chance to honour the memory of those who gave their lives in the two World Wars and other conflicts, while also paying tribute to our veterans and those who continue to serve today.

“Commemorations this year have had to be marked differently because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and we understand it will be disappointing to many people that national services will not be open to the public. I am privileged to be able to lay a wreath today on behalf of the people of Scotland.”

Sir Alistair Irwin KCB CBE, National President of Royal British Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland, added: “We have all been greatly affected by the cancellation of remembrance events around the country and this has been a great disappointment to so many because the act of remembrance is so very important.

“However, it has been heart-warming to see how we have all united in spirit, ensuring that remembrance is observed and that the memories of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice live on.”

At the Helensburgh Garden of Remembrance, Commodore (Cdre) Donald Doull, Naval Base Commander Clyde laid a wreath on behalf of the Royal Navy.

His wife Olivia also laid a wreath on behalf of the Military Wives Choir.

Cdre Doull said: “Remembrance Sunday is a day for us to commemorate all those that made the ultimate sacrifice, whether they be military or civilian, that have fought and died in the service of our country.

“Although COVID means we cannot come together in a joint act of remembrance as normal, their sacrifice will be remembered.”

The City of Aberdeen's Service of Remembrance was restricted to invited guests only, and was led by Reverend Ian Murray of the Kirk of St Nicholas Uniting.

Those in attendance included the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Aberdeen City Council Co-Leaders and Group Leaders and representatives from the Armed Forces past and present.

The 20-minute service allowed the small congregation to observe the two-minute silence at 11am before the Lord Provost, on behalf of the people of Aberdeen, laid a wreath at the service.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “The Remembrance Service was all the more poignant because so few of us were permitted to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are living in very challenging times right now and it was important that we had an opportunity to reflect.

“Aberdeen has a proud history of support for our Armed Forces and the Act of Remembrance allowed us to mark the sacrifices made by so many during times of conflict and to remember those who have been injured physically and mentally by conflict.”

The wreaths will remain in the Remembrance Hall for several weeks in order that they can be viewed by the public. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, anyone wishing to visit the Remembrance Hall is advised to check Aberdeen Art Gallery’s opening times and any Covid-19 restrictions and protocols that may be in place at the venue.

Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland are calling on the public to take to their doorsteps once again on Wednesday 11th November at 11am to observe the two-minute silence for Armistice Day.

The charities will also stream a virtual service of remembrance online from 1045 on Wednesday. To view the broadcast visit: www.youtube.com/Poppyscotland