SUNDAY'S opinion page pieces concentrated on the Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election but also had time to question the lack of tranparency over an inquiry into the Scottish government's handling of complaints against Alex Salmond.

The Times

Euan McColm questioned the First Minister's promise of transparency as inquiries continue into Scottish government's "botched" investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour levelled against her predecessor Alex Salmond.

His column questions why the Scottish government has not released the legal advice it received as their position fell apart under legal challenge from Mr Salmond.

"You might think, if there was nothing to hide, the First Minister would be perfectly relaxed about getting all relevant information into the public domain, but [Nicola] Sturgeon has other ideas," he wrote.

"The SNP is on course to win next May's Holyrood election and nothing Sturgeon says or does is likely to threaten her position. There is nothing (though there should be) for the First Minister to lose by releasing the legal advice demanded by opposition MSPs. And, anyway, she has nothing to hide, right?

"So let's see the legal advice given to the Scottish government during its humiliating defeat by Alex Salmond. Let's learn how the system let complainants down and ensure that, in future, nobody is failed by a process that is supposed to protect them."

The Observer

It's leader celebrate Joe Biden's "powerful victory" in the 2020 US presidential elections, but said that he faces a "massive challenge", while describing Donald Trump as "that most unworthy of White House incumbents".

It points out that without control of the Senate, Mr Biden will lack the power to drive new legislation.

Meanwhile, the supreme court, "newly stocked with three ultra-conservative Trump nominees", may push in the opposite direction on touchstone issues such as abortion rights and healthcare, it said.

"Biden's problems at home are matched by Trump's grim global legacy. The big-picture, ideological challenge is the rise of anti-democratic, authoritarian and rightwing populist leaders, which Trump actively encouraged. Biden has pledged to head an alliance of democracies to repel this advance. Many Europeans will hope this is the moment when the populist tide turns. Yet the enduring appeal of Trump-style chauvinistic nationalism in the US may further encourage foreign imitators," the leader went on.

"Then there are specific issues requiring urgent action, principally the pandemic and the climate crisis."

It concludes: "ith so much on his plate, many may wonder whether Biden, soon to be 78, can stay the course. Yet far more important than his age is the fact that he is a decent, honest and experienced leader. After so much bitterness and rancour, here is the seasoned consensus builder the US and the world needs.

"If anyone can repair the damage wreaked by Trump and restore America to political and physical health, it is he. Most importantly, at this perilous juncture, Biden has proved he's a winner. Exultation is fully justified."

Scottish Mail on Sunday

Ruth Davidson said that Joe Biden's presidential election victory was a triumph for respect and civility.

"Mr Trump's great insult to Joe Biden during this campaign was to call him 'Sleepy Joe'. Well, the voters of the US decided they would prefer sleepy sincerity over bombast," she wrote.

"The benefits of a president who understands civility and who treats voters, allies and opponents with equal respect will be felt the world over."

Scotland on Sunday

It's leader said Donald Trump has shown what can happen when we lose respect for the views of others.

"Vigorous debate and robust language are all part and parcel of a vibrant democracy and those who seek elected office need to be resilient enough to stand up for themselves," the paper said.

"However, in a world where democracy itself is in retreat, it is more important than ever to maintain a degree of respect and consideration for all those who subscribe to it. If we do not, if we succumb to the idea that our political opponents are the devil incarnate, there is a risk of ultimately, the end of democracy."

They concluded: "Trump is, thank goodness, extremely unpopular. So however passionately we feel, when we get involved in our own political debates we should do our best to avoid finding ourselves apeing the vitriolic, hate-filled liar Donald Trump."

Sunday Telegraph

It's leader said that Joe Biden must govern from the middle.

The paper said it "would be a mistake" to push forward with the legislative programme he signed up to at the behest of the far-Left.

The Green New Deal, as it currently stands, the paper argued, probably wouldn't make it past Congress anyway.

"If he thinks back to what happened in [Barack] Obama's first term, he will recall that an initial overreach sparked an angry conservative reaction and the Democrats lost control of the House in 2010.

"Mr Biden has to translate his victory in an anti-Trump referendum into an election for an agenda that really brings people together. The good news is that, as Boris Johnson has already indicated, Britain is happy to help on the world stage."