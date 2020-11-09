AS America’s new president is confirmed after nearly a week of chaos across the Atlantic, the election of one of the country’s most iconic political figures, John F Kennedy, 60 years ago today, allows for a moment of timely reflection.

Sixty years?

On this day in 1960, then democratic senator John Fitzgerald Kennedy emerged victorious as the new president of the United States, having beaten his opponent, republican vice-president Richard Nixon, by a slim margin.

How slim?

The final result showed JFK won the White House with 34,227,096 votes, to Nixon’s 34,107,646, with 303 electoral votes to 219. It was an even narrower victory than election analysts had first thought. The result made him the first Roman Catholic president in US history and the youngest elected president as well.

Nixon was gracious in defeat?

As Donald Trump cries fraud, a different tone took hold 60 years ago. Following initial doubt over the result, Nixon addressed the crowd gathered at republican headquarters in Los Angeles in the early hours. He told them: “I want senator Kennedy to know - I want you all to know - that if this trend does continue and he does become president, he will have my whole-hearted support”.

He sent a telegram to JFK?

In the president-elect’s acceptance speech from the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis, Massachusetts, he read the wire he had received from Nixon, saying: “I know that you will have united support of all Americans as you lead the nation in the cause of peace and freedom during the next four years.”

President Dwight Eisenhower was not amused?

Republican Eisenhower, who had been in the White House since 1953, was displeased with the democratic win and had regarded JFK as too young and inexperienced for the job in hand, referring to him as “the boy” and “young whippersnapper”, while Kennedy had infuriated the president by criticising his “timidity”. He is said to have regarded JFK’s success 60 years ago as his own greatest defeat.

However?

Just as his vice president did, Eisenhower sent the president-elect congratulations and called a cabinet meeting to arrange the transition of government ahead of his inauguration in January 1961.

What did Kennedy himself say?

In his signature oration, with his expectant wife Jackie by his side, he said that he knew the four years ahead would be “challenging”, and said “a supreme national effort will be needed in the years ahead to move this country safely through the 1960s. I ask your help in this effort and I can assure you that every degree of mind and spirit that I possess will be devoted to the long-range interests of the United States and to the cause of freedom around the world.”

But fate stepped in...

JFK’s tenure remains one of the shortest of any US president at two years, 10 months and two days, with the then 46-year-old was assassinated in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963 in an event that stunned the world.